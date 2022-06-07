Derek Chisora rematch with Kubrat Pulev scheduled for July

Chisora will fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in London next month – more than six years after their first meeting.
Derek Chisora rematch with Kubrat Pulev scheduled for July

Derek Chisora will return to the ring in June (Peter Byrne/PA)

Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 15:37
PA

British heavyweight Derek Chisora will fight Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev in London next month – more than six years after their first meeting.

Pulev won their first encounter on a split decision in a 12-round battle in Hamburg to claim the European heavyweight title in 2016.

The 38-year-old Chisora has since faced the likes of WBC world title challenger Dillian Whyte twice, unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk and former WBO champion Joseph Parker twice, most recently in December when he suffered his third successive defeat.

He will return to the ring on July 9 at The O2 against 41-year-old Pulev, who has only been beaten by Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua in a 31-fight professional career.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m delighted to get this fight over the line.

“Initially we worked on some other opponents for Derek, but this fight came out of nowhere a few days ago and I absolutely love it.”

More in this section

Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup - Round 6:Barcelona - Qualifying Michael Fassbender preparing for 24 Hours of Le Mans race debut
Isle Of Man TT - Previews Northern Irish rider Davy Morgan dies after crash at Isle of Man TT
South Africa square series with Ireland after win in second T20I South Africa square series with Ireland after win in second T20I
ChisoraPlace: UK
Emma Raducanu does not know whether she will be fit for Wimbledon (Tim Goode/PA)

Emma Raducanu unsure over Wimbledon availability after ‘freak’ Nottingham injury

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up