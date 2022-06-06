South Africa square series with Ireland after win in second T20I

South Africa bounced back from their defeat on Friday with a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Ireland in the second T20I of the HBV Studios International Women’s Cricket Series.

A disciplined bowling performance from the victors restricted Ireland to 106-7 after 20 overs before Lara Goodall starred with a quickfire half-century to ensure the finish line was reached with five overs still left to spare.

Gaby Lewis – playing her 50th T20I – won the toss and chose to bat first as Ireland looked to replicate their winning formula from the opening T20I. Lewis looked in fine touch from the get-go, twice depositing Nonkululeko Mlaba over mid-off for four in the first over.

While Leah Paul initially struggled to get going – she was on 1 off 10 – back-to-back leg-side boundaries off Nadine de Klerk saw her enter the contest. But there was no repeat of Paul and Lewis’ momentous opening partnership from the first T20I, as the electric Shabnim Ismail had the former pinned lbw in the fourth over of the match.

Lewis deposited de Klerk for six over deep midwicket the next over but South Africa began to wrestle back control; Lewis departed in the ninth over to Mlaba for 31 after she found Ismail at long-off.

Mary Waldron unfurled sweeps to both sides of the wicket off the bowling of Chloe Tryon, but Ireland went more than seven overs without a boundary during the second half of the innings. Waldron battled to 24 but Rachel Delaney (12) was the only other Ireland batter to reach double figures.

De Klerk and Tumi Sekhukhune each bagged a pair of scalps, while Ismail was the most economical operator, conceding just 13 runs from her four overs.

South Africa immediately laid down a marker when the chase got underway. Goodall thumped Celeste Raack for a straight six from the third legitimate ball of the innings, and a four through deep midwicket followed immediately as South Africa raced to 13-0 after one over.

Ireland, on the other hand, saw a no ball, misfield and overthrow feature in that first set of six as they endured a difficult time in the field.

Tazmin Brits greeted Arlene Kelly with a boundary but the right-arm quick responded well in her first over, moving the ball back into the right-hander to rattle the stumps.

But Goodall and Anneke Bosch built a match-winning partnership, combining for 72 runs off 11 overs. While Bosch played anchor, Goodall was more expansive, hitting seven fours and a six on her way to the first T20I half-century of her career.

There was still time for Jane Maguire to celebrate her first T20I wicket – she bowled Goodall in the 14th over – but Bosch struck Raack for four down the ground to bring an end to the encounter.

MATCH SUMMARY

Ireland Women v South Africa Women, 2nd T20I, Pembroke Cricket Club, 6 June 2022

Ireland 106-7 (20 overs; G Lewis 31, M Waldron 24; T Sekhukhune 2-17)

South Africa 107-2 (15 overs; L Goodall 52, Bosch 32; A Kelly 1-13)

South Africa won by 8 wickets