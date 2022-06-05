Craig Breen takes second in Sardinia

Waterford’s Craig Breen (Ford Puma Rally1) secured a career-equalling second place in round five of the World Rally Championship on Rally Italia Sardegna.

Co-driven by Killarney’s Paul Nagle, they finished 1:3.2 behind the Toyota Yaris of Ott Tanak/Martin Järveoja, with Tanak claiming his first WR win in 15 months.

Breen began Saturday’s leg in fourth but was into second by the end of the day’s opening stage after overnight leader Esapekka Lappi crashed and ripped a rear wheel of his Toyota Yaris and Breen’s team mate Pierre-Louis Loubet punctured.

As Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris) extended his lead, Breen strengthened his grip on second place, indeed, he was the only driver to break Tanak’s grasp of fastest stage times. It also meant that the Waterford man kept Hyundai’s Dani Sordo at bay.

In Sunday's final leg of four stages the top three were unchanged. After a string of disappointing results, Breen was thrilled to secure the runner-up spot. “Honestly, it’s been a great weekend. The car is getting better and better and I am feeling more comfortable.”

Meanwhile, Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and Limerick’s Keith Moriarty retained their unbeaten run in the Triton Showers-backed Motorsport Ireland National Rally Championship with yet another start to finish victory, this time in the Lyons of Limerick Circuit of Munster Rally, round five of the series.

With all but one of the fastest stage times, Moffett, whose only indiscretion was a moment on the penultimate stage, finished 56.1 seconds ahead of the Ford Fiesta R5 of Dubliner Robert Barrable with Donegal’s Eamonn Kelly (VW Polo GTi R5) 37.6 seconds further in third.

Cathan McCourt, second on the opening stage, clouted a bank and broke a steering arm and ripped a wheel off his Citroen C3, retired after he had no spares to effect repairs. Both Tim McNulty and Jordan Hone (Fiesta R5’s) slid off on S.S. 5 and couldn’t re-join the action as their undamaged cars were beached.

Elsewhere and dominating the majority of the nine stages, Belfast’s Jonny Greer (Citroen C3) and his Welsh co-driver Dai Roberts took a 17.1 second victory in the MJE Wheel Repair Specialists Tyrone Rally, round four of the McGrady Insurance NI Rally Championship. They finished ahead of the similar car of Tyrone’s Cathan McCourt and his Millstreet co-driver Liam Moynihan. Despite stalling on the start of the final stage, Warrenpoint’s Peadar Hurson (Fiesta WRC) and Damien Connolly managed to hold on to third.