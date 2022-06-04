Joe Cordina claims IBF super featherweight title with second-round knockout

Joe Cordina claims IBF super featherweight title with second-round knockout

Joe Cordina (pictured) claimed the IBF super featherweight title on Saturday night (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 23:20
Peter Smyth

Joe Cordina claimed the IBF super featherweight title in his home town of Cardiff with a one-punch second-round knockout to unseat Japan’s Kenichi Ogawa.

Welsh favourite Cordina thrilled the Motorpoint Arena crowd with a devastating right-hand finish, to storm to his first world title.

The 30-year-old underwent major hand surgery in 2019, raising concerns on his potential future punching power.

But the Cardiff native showed all the muscle and timing possible, to stun Ogawa and claim the belt.

“It is a lifetime of work gone into five-and-a-half minutes of work; I’m just so thankful,” said Cordina.

“I’ve been throwing some big punches in this camp, we’ve been working hard in the gym.

“We’ve been working on that punch all camp and it’s an amazing feeling when you put hours and hours into it and it comes off, in the fight and it’s lights out.”

More in this section

Irish Life Health All Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships Stars of the future impress at Irish Schools Track and Field Championships
France Tennis French Open Iga Swiatek blows Coco Gauff away to win second French Open title
Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove 6/4/2022 World Cup silver for Irish sailors
CordinaPlace: UKPlace: Wales
<p>Lizzie Lee (Leevale AC) Ladies winner of the Cork City Marathon on Patrick’s Street, Cork with Dept Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald and Marathon’s Race Director, Adrienne Rodgers</p>

O'Donoghue and Lee claim top honours at Cork City Marathon

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up