Stars of the future impress at Irish Schools Track and Field Championships

A senior girls’ sprint double by Lucy-May Sleeman proved one of the highlights of the Irish Schools Track and Field Championships in Tullamore on Saturday, the Bruce College Cork student taking the 100m in 11.96 and backing it up with 200m gold in 24.78.

On a day that showcases the future stars of Irish athletics, Oliver Swinney of Dominican Portstewart earned the mantle of Ireland’s fastest schoolboy by powering to gold in the senior boys’ 100m in 10.59, with Nkemijika Onwumera second in 10.81. Padraic Hassett of Glenstal Abbey took the 200m in 21.82.

There was a thrilling battle four-way battle for gold down the home straight in the senior boys’ 800m, with Oisin Kelly of Loreto Milford edging Nathan Sheehy-Cremin in a photo finish, clocking 1:54.57. Sean McGinley of St Eunan’s Letterkenny edged victory in the senior boys’ 1500m in 3:58.17 ahead of Jack Fenlon.

Lucy McGlynn struck double gold in the senior girls’ 100m hurdles and 400m hurdles, clocking 14.35 and 1:02.61. Maeve O’Neill of MICC Dunmanway took the senior girls’ 800m title in 2:09.97 and almost made it a double in the 400m, beaten in a close finish by Kate O’Connell of Mount Sackville Chapelizod who clocked 56.67. Leah Maloney of Gaelcoláiste Luimnigh took the intermediate girls’ long jump with a leap of 5.39m, while Laura Frawley of St Mary’s Charleville won a high-quality senior girls’ long jump with 5.88m ahead of Katie Nolke (5.70m) and Grace Fitzgerald (5.67m).

Jessy Osas of Dunshaughlin edged victory in the intermediate boys’ 100m in 11.04, beating Munster champion Max O’Reilly into second (11.07), and O’Reilly added another silver in the 200m, clocking 22.63 behind Fintan Dewhirst of St Columba’s Glenties (22.55).

Oliver Hopkins of St Declan’s Cabra was a class apart in the intermediate boys’ 1500m, clocking 4:05.24 to win by five seconds, while Cormac Dixon took gold in a thrilling duel over 3000m, clocking 8:55.02 ahead of Darragh Mulrooney (8:55.38).

Praise Wegenieme of Coláiste Mhuire Crosshaven impressed in the intermediate boys’ 400m, clocking 51.17, while Jakob Hamilton of Campbell College Belfast took the senior title with a swift 49.09.

At junior level, Katie Doherty of Ratoath College scored a sprint double with 100m gold in 12.58 and 200m gold in 25.56, while Emily Bolton of Mount Sackville Chapelizod was a highly impressive winner of the 1500m in 4:36.53.

Arnar Bryniarsson of Lurgan Junior HS scored a sprint double on the boys’ side, taking the 100m in 11.44 and 200m in 23.63, while Sean Corry won a high-quality 800m in 2:02.77. Matthew Newell of Coláiste Bhaile Chláir set a championship record of 4:53.19 when taking gold in the 1200m walk.

At minor level, there were two superb performances in the 800m races, with Archie McNamara just missing the championship record in the boys’ event, winning in 2:05.31, and Emer McKee taking the girls’ title with ease in 2:16.93.

In the 4x100m relays, PBC Cork took the senior boys' title in 44.14, with Castletroy College taking the girls' in 48.66. St Vincent's Dundalk won the intermediate girls' 4x100 in 48.45, with the boys' title going to Mercy Mount Hawk Tralee in 43.19.

Ballymena Academy took the junior boys' title in 47.09, with Ursuline Waterford winning the junior girls' title in 51.00. Tandragee JHS won the minor boys' 4x100m in 48.74, with the girls' title going to Mount Anville in 52.16.