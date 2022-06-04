World Cup silver for Irish sailors

Irish sailors Robert Dickson and Seán Waddilove won a silver medal at the Hempel World Cup Allianz Regatta in the Netherlands this afternoon.
The 49er team missed out on gold by a single point with victory going to the Dutch duo of Bart Lambriex and Floris van de Werken - who are training partners of the Irish pair.
Irish Sailing 49er coach Matt McGovern said: “It’s been a great week here in quite tricky conditions – light and shifty – something that the boys have tried to work on, so fantastic that they’ve put in some of the best days against the whole fleet throughout the week. It’s been a great week, and finishing off in true style today was definitely a high point – it’s always nice to win a medal race, especially in such great conditions”.
Dickson and Waddilove represented Ireland together at Tokyo 2020.