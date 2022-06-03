Climate protestor ties herself to net before Ruud advances to first Slam final

The French Open semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic was held up for 10 minutes after a woman invaded the court and tied herself to the net.

The woman, believed to be a climate-change protester, wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan 'we have 1028 days left'.

She walked on to Court Phillipe-Chatrier unchallenged during the third set and attached herself to the net, raising serious questions about security at Roland Garros.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on as the players left the court for 10 minutes while the woman was removed before they returned and Ruud became Norway's first ever Grand Slam finalist as the unseeded challenger saw off Croatian 20th seed Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2.

The protestor incident came after an already dramatic afternoon in Paris when Alexander Zverev suffered a serious injury in the first semi-final, forcing him to retire from his match against Rafael Nadal.

Nadal admitted the shine had been taken off reaching another French Open final by the horrific injury suffered by Zverev.

Nadal and world number three Zverev had been battling for more than three hours when, at the end of the second set, the German slipped to the ground with his ankle twisting underneath him.

Zverev screamed in pain as medics rushed on to the court while Nadal raced around the net to comfort his stricken opponent.

The tearful 25-year-old was taken off court in a wheelchair, and Nadal sat with him while he underwent checks before he re-emerged five minutes later on crutches to confirm he could not continue.

Nadal, who had won the first set on a tie-break and had just levelled at 6-6 in the second, said: "Of course it's not easy to talk after what happened. The only thing that I can say is I hope he's not too bad.

"Hopefully it's just the normal thing when you turn your ankle, and hopefully is nothing broken. That's what everybody hopes.

"It had been a very, very tough match. I think he started the match playing amazing. I know how much it means to him, to fight to win his first grand slam.

"We are colleagues, we have been practicing together a lot of times. And to see a colleague like this, even if for me it's a dream be in the final of Roland Garros, of course that way is not the way that we want it to be. If you are human, you should feel very sorry for a colleague.

"I was there in the small room with Sascha (Zverev) before we came back out. To see him crying, it is a very tough moment."

Zverev's brother, Eurosport pundit and former top-30 player Mischa Zverev, said: "You can't compare that with anything.

"When you are injured like Sascha is now, a piece of your life is taken away from you for a certain time because you can't walk, you can't be on the tennis court.

"But there are much worse situations, much more serious problems in the world today."