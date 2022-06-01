Michael Conlan announces next opponent as he returns to the ring

Michael Conlan lands a punch on Leigh Wood. ©INPHO/Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 18:04
TJ Galvin

Michael Conlan will make his return to the ring as he takes on Miguel Marriaga in a homecoming bout at Belfast’s SSE Arena on Saturday, 6 August.

It will be Conlan's first bout since he dramatically lost his world championship fight to England's Leigh Wood.

The Belfast boxer was up on all the judge's scorecards when he got caught by Wood and was knocked through the ropes and out of the ring. His fall was partially broken by brother and agent Jamie.

The two-time Irish Olympian (16-1, 8 KOs) is set to return to the ring for the first time since his only professional defeat back in March.

Colombian Marriaga (30-5, 28 KOs) is the 30-year-old’s next opponent for a 10-round main event, which will take place as part of Belfast’s annual Féile an Phobail festival.

“I’m very excited to be back fighting in my beloved Belfast,” Conlan said. 

“Miguel is a great fighter, and together we’ll give the fans a memorable night at The SSE Arena. This bout will get me straight back in the mix for world titles, and I’m relishing the task at hand.”

His brother Jamie, CEO of Conlan Boxing, added: “The road back for Michael starts with Miguel Marriaga. Miguel is a dangerous man and one of the biggest punchers in the division who has mixed it up at the very top.

"August 6 will be another electric night in the city in what is becoming an annual Irish boxing tradition with Michael’s fight night at the Féile festival. The goal remains the same. Michael Conlan will be Ireland’s next world champion.”

Top Rank chairman Bob Arum said, “There is no place like home, and we are thrilled that Mick will get another chance to perform in front of the tremendous Belfast fans.

“With a win over a solid opponent like Marriaga, he’ll once again be contending for a featherweight world title in short order.”

