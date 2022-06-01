I’m pretty happy - 33 wins and counting for world number one Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek is into the semi-finals (Thibault Camus/AP)

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 16:27
Andy Sims

Iga Swiatek made it 33 wins and counting as she eased into the semi-finals of the French Open.

The seemingly unstoppable world number one from Poland swatted aside American 11th seed Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-2.

There was a moment of mild controversy when Swiatek clinched the first set with a winner from a drop shot which replays showed was actually a double bounce.

But Swiatek, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Tuesday, also blasted 30 winners to her opponent’s 16 to set up a last-four clash with Russia’s Daria Kasatkina.

Thumbs up for Iga Swiatek (Thibault Camus/AP)

If Swiatek lifts the title on Saturday – which is looking more and more likely – she will equal Venus Williams’ record of 35 consecutive victories, the longest winning streak in women’s singles since the year 2000.

Swiatek, who won the title here in 2020, said: “The atmosphere is great. I’m pretty happy I can play here and I’ve had so many matches because it’s always a great experience on Philippe-Chatrier.

“It’s always nervous but sometimes stress is a positive thing that can make you more active, more tense, so I try to use it.”

Kasatkina, the 20th seed, won the all-Russian affair against Veronika Kudermetova 6-4 7-6 (5).

“I have no time to relax, I’m playing already tomorrow,” said Kasatkina ahead of her first grand slam semi-final. “So, a little bit of time, you know, to enjoy it because still it’s special for me and my first semi-final.

“But I know that tomorrow is another, it’s another mountain in front of me which I have to climb and that’s it.”

