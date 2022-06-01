Tumilty pleased with performances despite double-loss

For his first formal internationals of 2022, Irish men’s coach Mark Tumilty was reasonably satisfied with their two-match series in Sant Cugat despite ultimately falling to two defeats to Spain.
On Wednesday, the new look side were undone 4-2 despite second half goals from Luke Madeley and skipper Sean Murray.
Like Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the world number nine side, Ireland fell 3-0 behind before Madeley slammed in a corner following a spell of set pieces.
Murray then rocketed a backhand shot into the top corner from the top of the circle to put them in with a chance of snatching a result.
Despite the defeats, Tumilty was content with their performances, saying: “Two very challenging games. I was very pleased with how the players remained in both games when 3-0 down and we feel we were unfortunate to not get something from today’s game.
“I was pleased with the progress we made over the two games in many aspects of our play and we need to carry that progress into our training and next games against Italy [in Lisnagarvey from June 10th to 12th].” The panel is much changes from last October’s World Cup qualifier with all-time top scorer Shane O’Donoghue, Matthew Nelson and Lee Cole taking a break as are twins Conor and David Harte.