Tumilty pleased with performances despite double-loss

Tumilty was reasonably satisfied with their two-match series.
Tumilty pleased with performances despite double-loss

New Irish international Luke Witherow

Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 15:45
Stephen Findlater

For his first formal internationals of 2022, Irish men’s coach Mark Tumilty was reasonably satisfied with their two-match series in Sant Cugat despite ultimately falling to two defeats to Spain.

On Wednesday, the new look side were undone 4-2 despite second half goals from Luke Madeley and skipper Sean Murray.

Like Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the world number nine side, Ireland fell 3-0 behind before Madeley slammed in a corner following a spell of set pieces.

Murray then rocketed a backhand shot into the top corner from the top of the circle to put them in with a chance of snatching a result.

Despite the defeats, Tumilty was content with their performances, saying: “Two very challenging games. I was very pleased with how the players remained in both games when 3-0 down and we feel we were unfortunate to not get something from today’s game.

“I was pleased with the progress we made over the two games in many aspects of our play and we need to carry that progress into our training and next games against Italy [in Lisnagarvey from June 10th to 12th].” The panel is much changes from last October’s World Cup qualifier with all-time top scorer Shane O’Donoghue, Matthew Nelson and Lee Cole taking a break as are twins Conor and David Harte.

More in this section

France Tennis French Open French Open chiefs considering earlier starts to showpiece night matches
Vikki Wall and Erika O’Shea 15/8/2021 Vikki Wall and Erika O'Shea's AFLW moves officially confirmed
France Tennis French Open Rafael Nadal outlasts Novak Djokovic to inch closer to a 14th French Open title
<p>Rafael Nadal is into the semi-finals (Christophe Ena/AP)</p>

Rafael Nadal uncertain about future despite victory over Novak Djokovic

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up