WRC helmet sells for €25,000 at charity auction in Tralee

The helmet that Paul Nagle used during the 2021 World Rally Championship winning season was sold for a staggering €25,000 at a charity auction in Tralee on Saturday night
WRC helmet sells for €25,000 at charity auction in Tralee

Marisa Reidy (Recovery Haven) Paul Nagle, Jacinta Bradley (Recovery Haven) and Alan 'Plum' Tyndall (Deja Vu Motorsport)

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 18:06
TJ Galvin

The helmet that Paul Nagle used during the 2021 World Rally Championship winning season was sold for a staggering €25,000 at a charity auction in Tralee on Saturday night.

The auction was part of the Déjà Vu celebration of Kerry motorsport that took place over the weekend.

Cancer charity Recovery Haven is set to be the main beneficiary of the fundraising effort.

Kerry Motor Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and the Déjà Vu road run was the flagship event in the year-long celebration.

Rally stars like current World Rally Championship contender Craig Breen and five-time WRC event winner Kris Meeke participated in a tour of famous West Kerry rally stages on Saturday.

Other famous drivers in the 150-strong entry list included multiple Irish champion Austin MacHale and former European Rally Champion Patrick Snijers from Belgium.

After the road run, 300 people attended a gala dinner at the event’s headquarters, The Rose Hotel.

During the dinner, items were auctioned off. Items included paintings of famous rally drivers, motorsport trips to museums and the helmet which was signed by almost every top name associated with the World Rally Championship over the last 20 years.

Nearly €40,000 was raised during the auction with the majority of that sum going to Recovery Haven. Nagle will donate a portion of the helmet sale to his home football club, Fossa GAA too.

The helmet was sold to New York-based Irish rally driver Paul Rowley.

An additional €3,500 was raised by individual donations and bucket collections along the route.

“I don’t have the words, we are humbled that we were the chosen charity for this spectacular and fun event,” Recovery Haven’s PR and Marketing manager Marisa Reidy said.

“We met so many wonderful people from the world of rally and they were so generous and kind. Huge thanks too to Kerry Motor Club and the work they did to bring this event to Tralee.”

More in this section

Trevisan and Gauff wins set up mouth-watering semi clash at Rolland-Garros Trevisan and Gauff wins set up mouth-watering semi clash at Rolland-Garros
Monaco F1 GP Auto Racing Sergio Perez follows up Monaco Grand Prix win with new two-year Red Bull deal
Surbiton Trophy 2022 - Day Two - Surbiton Racket and Fitness Club Andy Murray ‘angry’ about Texas school shooting
Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championships - Day 2

Sarah Healy breaks Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish U23 record

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up