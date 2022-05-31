Sarah Healy breaks Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish U23 record

Sarah Healy produced a superb performance to smash Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish U23 1500m record at the World Athletics Continental Tour gold meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, this evening, the Dubliner finishing sixth in a world-class field in 4:02.86.

That carved three seconds off the record O’Sullivan set in 1991, and the time qualifies Healy for the World Championships in Oregon in July and the Europeans in August. It moves her to fourth on the Irish all-time list behind O’Sullivan, Ciara Mageean and Geraldine Hendricken.