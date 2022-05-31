Sarah Healy breaks Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish U23 record

Healy produced a superb performance to smash Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish U23 1500m record at the World Athletics Continental Tour gold meeting in Czech Republic
Sarah Healy of UCD AC, Dublin, after winning the senior women's 1500m during day two of the Irish Life Health National Senior Indoor Athletics Championships at the National Indoor Arena at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 17:35
Cathal Dennehy

Sarah Healy produced a superb performance to smash Sonia O’Sullivan’s Irish U23 1500m record at the World Athletics Continental Tour gold meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, this evening, the Dubliner finishing sixth in a world-class field in 4:02.86.

That carved three seconds off the record O’Sullivan set in 1991, and the time qualifies Healy for the World Championships in Oregon in July and the Europeans in August. It moves her to fourth on the Irish all-time list behind O’Sullivan, Ciara Mageean and Geraldine Hendricken.

It’s the latest Irish U23 record to have fallen in recent days, with Darragh McElhinney smashing John Treacy’s Irish U23 5000m record on Saturday night in Belgium, clocking 13:17.17 to finish sixth and take nine seconds off Treacy’s mark, which had stood since 1978. At the same meeting in Oordegem, Robert McDonnell clocked 20.51 for 200m to break the Irish U23 record of 20.57 that had been held by Steven Colvert since 2012.

Jack Raftery moved 10th on the Irish all-time list by clocking 46.17 for 400m, while training partner Sophie Becker, an Olympic finalist in the mixed relay last year, clocked a big 400m PB of 51.83 to go sixth on the Irish all-time list. Mark English opened his season with a win over 800m in 1:46.61, while in Toulouse John Fitzsimons clocked 1:45.66 to move sixth on the Irish all-time list.

Elsewhere, Efrem Gidey bounced back to form with an excellent 28:01.50 clocking to finish sixth at the European 10,000m Cup in Pace, France, the Clonliffe athlete and 2019 European U20 cross country medallist qualifying for this summer’s European Championships in Munich. Luke McCann continued his fine year by finishing sixth in the 1500m at the Eugene Diamond League in 3:36.93. He will be back in action at the American Track League meeting in Nashville on Sunday.

