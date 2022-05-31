Trevisan and Gauff wins set up mouth-watering semi clash at Rolland-Garros

Trevisan had too much for Canadian teen, Laylah Fernandez.
Italy's Martina Trevisan celebrates winning her quarterfinal match against Canada's Leylah Fernandez in three sets, 6-2, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 15:40
Shane Donovan

Martina Trevisan became the first woman to reach the French Open semi-finals ealier today. Trevisan had never advanced further than the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, prior to today's victory.

The 28-year-old Italian, who is ranked 59 in the world, defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.

Following that, US teen sensation Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2 in a decisive victory.

In the semi-finals in Paris, Trevisan will meet Gauff, who is still only 18 years old.

