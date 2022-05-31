Trevisan and Gauff wins set up mouth-watering semi clash at Rolland-Garros

Martina Trevisan became the first woman to reach the French Open semi-finals ealier today. Trevisan had never advanced further than the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, prior to today's victory.
The 28-year-old Italian, who is ranked 59 in the world, defeated Canada's Leylah Fernandez, 6-2, 6-7, 6-3.
Following that, US teen sensation Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Sloane Stephens 7-5, 6-2 in a decisive victory.
In the semi-finals in Paris, Trevisan will meet Gauff, who is still only 18 years old.