Basketball: Waterford's Hickey sisters named in Ireland U20 squad for Euros

WATERFORD sisters Kate and Sarah Hickey have been named by head coach Karl Kilbride in the Ireland squad for basketball's European Under 20 Championships in Hungary in July.

The 12-person squad has been trimmed down following a 79-78 win over Gustavus Adolphus College in a trial game against the American college in Dublin on Sunday. WIT Waterford Wildcats siblings Sarah and Kate Hickey are included - they are the daughters of ex-Wildcats stalwart Jillian Hayes. 18-year-old Sarah, who was recently named MissQuote.ie Super League Young Player of the Year, faces a busy summer, as she is also part of the Ireland U18 set-up.