Basketball: Waterford's Hickey sisters named in Ireland U20 squad for Euros

WATERFORD sisters Kate and Sarah Hickey have been named by head coach Karl Kilbride in the Ireland squad for basketball's European Under 20 Championships in Hungary in July.
The 12-person squad has been trimmed down following a 79-78 win over Gustavus Adolphus College in a trial game against the American college in Dublin on Sunday. WIT Waterford Wildcats siblings Sarah and Kate Hickey are included - they are the daughters of ex-Wildcats stalwart Jillian Hayes. 18-year-old Sarah, who was recently named MissQuote.ie Super League Young Player of the Year, faces a busy summer, as she is also part of the Ireland U18 set-up.
Six of the squad who featured in the U18 Europeans last year make the step up in grade, including NUIG Mystics duo Hazel Finn and Kara McCleane, Sarah Hickey, Sinead Keane (Trinity Meteors), Ella O'Donnell (Quinnipac University) and Paris McCarthy of Castleisland who is now attending East Tennessee University.
Singleton SuperValu Brunell's Lauryn Homan is in line to make her European Championship debut, having previously featured in friendlies at U16 and U17 level.
Erin Maguire, who is one of three players based in the United States on NCAA D1 scholarships next year, is set to play in her fifth FIBA Youth European Championship, when Ireland take to the court in Hungary. Ireland are in Group D, alongside Serbia, Latvia and Portugal.
Said head coach Kilbride: "Making the final selection to 12 is the toughest and least enjoyable part of any international coach’s job. The girls did an amazing job over the last couple of months at making that decision particularly difficult this year. The standard of play and levels of intensity and commitment, particularly around college exams and the Leaving Cert, have been really exceptional."
Abigail Rafferty (Ulster University), Ciara Byrne (Portlaoise Panthers), Ella O'Donnell (Quinnipiac University), Erin Maguire (Houston Baptist University), Hazel Finn (NUIG Mystics), Kara McCleane (NUIG Mystics), Katie Hickey (WIT Waterford Wildcats), Sarah Hickey (WIT Waterford Wildcats), Lauryn Homan (Singleton SuperValu Brunell), Lisa Blaney (Portlaoise Panthers), Paris McCarthy (East Tennessee State University), Sinead Keane (Trinity Meteors).