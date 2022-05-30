Defeat for Dylan Eagleson in European Championship final

There was disappointment for Ireland's Dylan Eagleson in the European Championship 54kg final this afternoon as he lost out by unanimous decision to Bilal Bennema of France.
The 19-year-old bantamweight from Bangor in Co Down will still be delighted with his performances in these championships having secured a silver medal courtesy of his unanimous decision win over Bulgaria's Daniel Panev Asenov in the semi-final yesterday.
The St Paul’s BC Belfast boxer has already claimed a bronze medal at the Under 22 Europeans.
Later on this afternoon, Ireland has a second chance at securing a gold medal when Galway's Gabriel Dossen takes on England's Lewis Richardson in the 75kg division.
The middleweight is already guaranteed at least a silver medal having beaten Italy's Salvatore Cavallaro in a tightly contested middleweight semi-final on a 4-1 split decision.