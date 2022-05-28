As his sudden pinnacle arrives, Spike still finds time for familiar faces

Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan is hydrating after his weigh-in, posing for selfies and dealing with the final questions from the Irish Examiner.

He pulls over Alin Dumitrescu to illustrate a point he had been making the day before about his experiences as a professional boxer.

Romanian-born Dumitrescu is a Cork-based psychiatrist but more importantly a dear friend of O’Sullivan through their daughters.

The Cork fighter likes to lean on Dumitrescu for medical tips and advice as a student of his own body. His health is his wealth and one of his favourite things to do for his family is prepare healthy meals.

Something he says he’s looking forward to returning to next week after the circus of his pay-per-view title shot reaches its crescendo this evening.

But the greater value he sees in Dumitrescu is true friendship (although the Romanian is only getting to see his first Spike fight tonight, his first boxing fight ever in fact).

Getting to know people from different backgrounds, says Spike, will be the thing he looks back at with most fondness whenever he does decide to hang up his gloves.

“This guy covered my first ever fight in Neptune,” Spike tells Dumitrescu pointing at me. “Nearly 15 years ago. He went to New York and I fought 35 fights. Now he’s here to cover my title shot. So it’s all come full circle for both of us!”

On Thursday in his hotel room, the title contender went on at length about how his boxing life opened his horizons.

“Things have evolved at the [Celtic Warriors] gym,” he said. “I was with Paschal before he had the gym. Nowadays it's mostly foreigners - the Irish are getting too soft! But it’s great, really diverse. Maybe because I'm the champion and they see me in the poster. But they’re always so warm and welcoming. It’s been a great education for me in boxing, meeting all these people.

“I've met so many people over the years. People all over the world are nice - Alin always reminds me of that. The majority of the world are good people. It’s good to be reminded of that.

“I never would have gone through all of this if I was stuck in one workplace. All these journeys meeting all these people. It's been a great experience.

“People are ignorant about diversity and sometimes it's not their fault. It's the information they've taken on board. I'm just glad that I've had these experiences.

“When all is said and done, I can pass this on to my children. The journey has been better than the career.”

Paschal Collins grabs Spike and it’s time to leave. Time to shut out the noise and focus on the sudden pinnacle of an enjoyable career.