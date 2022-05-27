Gabriel Dossen secures medal at Euro Championships as he cruises into semi-final

Gabriel Dossen has guaranteed himself a medal at the European Boxing Championships after beating his Norwegian opponent today.
With a 4-1 split decision victory over Norwegian Mindaugas Gedminas in Armenia, the Galway boxer secured a spot in the semi-finals and at the very least, a bronze medal.
Dossen is the first of the home boxers to make it through to the semi-finals, after Rickey Nesbitt, Sean Mari and JP Hale all missed out after defeats in the last eight.
Light flyweight Nesbitt fought Bulgaria's Ergyunal Sebahtin but lost to a unanimous decision, while Mari was beaten by Englishman Kiaran MacDonald.
Belfast's Hale lost on a split decision call to Georgia's Artyush Gomtsayan.
The last Irish fighter on duty today is Dylan Eagleson, who will face Spanish opponent Gabriel Escobar Mascunano in the quarter-finals this evening.