Dossen has guaranteed himself a medal in the process.
Gabriel Dossen secures medal at Euro Championships as he cruises into semi-final

Gabriel Dossen, of Ireland, during the EUBC Elite Men's European Boxing Championships Preliminary Rounds against Rami Mofid Kiwan, of Bulgaria, at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan, Armenia. Photo by Hrach Khachatryan/Sportsfile

Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 15:20
Shane Donovan

Gabriel Dossen has guaranteed himself a medal at the European Boxing Championships after beating his Norwegian opponent today.  

With a 4-1 split decision victory over Norwegian Mindaugas Gedminas in Armenia, the Galway boxer secured a spot in the semi-finals and at the very least, a bronze medal.

Dossen is the first of the home boxers to make it through to the semi-finals, after Rickey Nesbitt, Sean Mari and JP Hale all missed out after defeats in the last eight.

Light flyweight Nesbitt fought Bulgaria's Ergyunal Sebahtin but lost to a unanimous decision, while Mari was beaten by Englishman Kiaran MacDonald.

Belfast's Hale lost on a split decision call to Georgia's Artyush Gomtsayan. 

The last Irish fighter on duty today is Dylan Eagleson, who will face Spanish opponent Gabriel Escobar Mascunano in the quarter-finals this evening.

