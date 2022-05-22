Max O’Reilly dazzles at Munster Schools Championships

Carrigaline’s Max O’Reilly was one of the brightest stars at the Munster Schools Championships in Templemore on Saturday, breaking the intermediate boys’ 100m record when taking gold in 10.97, and also winning the 200m in 22.75.
There were also sprint doubles in the senior categories, where Lucy-May Sleeman of Bruce College Cork won the girls’ 100m in 11.91 and 200m in 24.55, while Padraic Hassett of Glenstal Abbey took the boys’ 100m in 11.02 and the 200m in 22.25.
Maeve O’Neill of MICC Dunmanway showed her class with double gold in the senior girls’ 400m (56.41) and 800m (2:08.65), the latter a championship best, while Nathan Sheehy Cremin of SMI Newcastlewest did likewise on the boys’ side, clocking 50.53 and 1:54.03.
Josh Fitzgerald of Crosshaven cleared a championship best of 4.11m to win the intermediate boys’ pole vault, while Una Brice and Conor Callinan did the same at senior level, with Brice clearing 3.50m and Callinan 4.30m.
Archie McNamara was an impressive winner of the minor boys’ 800m in 2:09.92. There was double pole vault gold for the Rochford siblings of Ennis, Ava and James, with Ava winning the intermediate girls with 3.15m and James winning the junior boys with 3.00m. Kieran Ó Catháin of PS Chorca Dhuibhne threw a championship best of 14.99m to win the minor boys’ shot put.
Elsewhere, Ciara Mageean finished fourth in the 1500m at the Birmingham Diamond League on Saturday, the 30-year-old clocking 4:05.70 in her first outing at her specialist distance this season. Sarah Healy had a below-par run, clocking 4:15.97.
Luke McCann finished fourth in a slow-paced 800m, clocking 1:50.43, while Louise Shanahan backed up her recent Irish 800m record by finishing eighth in 2:01.35. At the National League in Belfast on Sunday, Kate Doherty clocked 13.45 for the 100m hurdles into a headwind to move fourth on the Irish all-time list.