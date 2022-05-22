Max O’Reilly dazzles at Munster Schools Championships

Carrigaline’s Max O’Reilly was one of the brightest stars at the Munster Schools Championships in Templemore on Saturday, breaking the intermediate boys’ 100m record when taking gold in 10.97, and also winning the 200m in 22.75.

There were also sprint doubles in the senior categories, where Lucy-May Sleeman of Bruce College Cork won the girls’ 100m in 11.91 and 200m in 24.55, while Padraic Hassett of Glenstal Abbey took the boys’ 100m in 11.02 and the 200m in 22.25.