Breen and Nagle fail to shine in Portugal

Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle brought their Ford Puma Rally1 to a distant eighth overall in the Vodafone Rally de Portugal, round four of the World Rally Championship.

On the opening day, the pair had to contend with dust in the cockpit that resulted in poor visibility. They ended the day third of the M-Sport crews. During Saturday’s leg they lost time as hard tyres and brake troubles hampered them on the day’s final stage. Those brake problems resurfaced all through Sunday’s final leg, dropping them two places to eighth - a position that also dropped Breen from third to sixth in the Drivers’ championship.