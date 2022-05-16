Disappointment for Walsh and McNaul in Istanbul

Both suffered defeats in their quarter-finals of the Women's World Boxing Championships
 Michaela Walsh

Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 13:47

There was no joy for Ireland's Michaela Walsh and Carly McNaul in this morning's medal fights at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul

Both suffered defeats in their quarter-finals where the winners would have been guaranteed a bronze medal.

Tokyo Olympian Walsh exited the competition following an unanimous decision in favour of Karin Ibragimova (Kazakhstan) in their 57kg bout.

Belfast's McNaul also suffered a defeat when outpointed by impressive Brazilian Carolina De Almeida in their 52kg contest. 

Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are also in action today.

