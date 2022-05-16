Disappointment for Walsh and McNaul in Istanbul

There was no joy for Ireland's Michaela Walsh and Carly McNaul in this morning's medal fights at the Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul
Both suffered defeats in their quarter-finals where the winners would have been guaranteed a bronze medal.
Tokyo Olympian Walsh exited the competition following an unanimous decision in favour of Karin Ibragimova (Kazakhstan) in their 57kg bout.
Belfast's McNaul also suffered a defeat when outpointed by impressive Brazilian Carolina De Almeida in their 52kg contest.
Amy Broadhurst and Lisa O’Rourke are also in action today.