The Tokyo Olympian clocked 1:59.42 to out-kick previous record holder Ciara Mageean at Irish Milers Club meeting
Sensational Shanahan sets new Irish 800m record in Belfast

DELIGHT: Louise Shanahan of Leevale A.C set a new national record in the 800m in Belfast. 

Sat, 14 May, 2022 - 16:54
Cathal Dennehy

Louise Shanahan produced a magnificent performance at the Irish Milers Club meeting in Belfast on Saturday to break the Irish 800m record, the Tokyo Olympian clocking 1:59.42 to out-kick previous record holder Ciara Mageean.

“This is out of my wildest dreams, I can’t believe it,” said Shanahan, whose previous best was the 2:01.44 she ran in Belfast last year. “I felt really good today and loved every minute of the warm-up. It was perfect conditions and Ciara was the perfect wind-block through the entire race.” 

Shanahan ran behind Mageean – who held the Irish record at 1:59.69 – through the first 750 metres before fighting past her fellow Olympian the run to the line, with Mageean clocking 1:59.82 in second in her season debut. They are now the only two Irishwomen in history to have broken two minutes for 800m.

“I saw 1:29 going through 600 and I felt really good,” said Shanahan. “It’s a two-second PB and on Tuesday I was considering not racing, my coach was trying to convince me I was in shape. The goal this year was to break 2:01, so to smash that in my first race is amazing.” 

Shanahan’s time qualifies her for both the World Championships in Eugene in July and the Europeans in Munich in August. The 25-year-old Leevale athlete is currently doing a PhD in quantum physics at the University of Cambridge, where she’s coached by Phil O’Dell.

Rising sprint star Israel Olatunde broke his PB in the men’s 100m, winning in 10.35, while Tokyo Olympian Sophie Becker moved to fifth on the Irish all-time list with a PB of 52.24 over 400m. Robert McDonnell of Galway City Harriers dominated the men’s 200m, his 20.61 a PB that moves him to sixth on the Irish all-time list.

