Reid funding under review by Sport Ireland after getting go-ahead from Athletics body 

Athletics Ireland has approved Leon Reid for funding under the international carding scheme, but the decision is under review by Sport Ireland due to the sprinter’s conviction for allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine.

Reid, 27, was one of 18 men charged last year in relation to drugs and firearms offences, all of which he denied, and the Olympic 200m semi-finalist was given a suspended sentence in February at Bristol Crown Court after being found guilty of one of several charges against him.