Reid funding under review by Sport Ireland after getting go-ahead from Athletics body 

Athletics Ireland has approved Leon Reid for funding under the international carding scheme, but the decision is under review by Sport Ireland due to the sprinter’s conviction for allowing his flat to be used to produce crack cocaine.
Reid, 27, was one of 18 men charged last year in relation to drugs and firearms offences, all of which he denied, and the Olympic 200m semi-finalist was given a suspended sentence in February at Bristol Crown Court after being found guilty of one of several charges against him.
Sport Ireland released details of its international carding scheme last week, but Reid’s name was not listed among the 21 individual athletes set to be supported in 2022.
In response to questions about Reid’s funding status, Athletics Ireland stated he “will continue to be supported in 2022”, adding that a recent “Athletics Ireland high performance panel review of this case also requires additional community service to be completed by Leon.” If approved for funding by Sport Ireland, Reid would likely receive €18,000 as part of the international tier.
The chief issue is likely a clause in the carding conditions which states that “athletes must conduct themselves in a way that does not bring the sport, their team or the association into disrepute.”
In a statement, Athletics Ireland noted it was “committed to the holistic support and development of all our elite athletes” and that in reference to Reid’s funding, “Sport Ireland is still reviewing the decision.” Elsewhere, Thomas Barr opened his season with a strong third-place finish at the Diamond League meeting in Doha on Friday evening, the 29-year-old’s first race since the Tokyo Olympics last August.
On an evening of high winds, Barr came through strongly over the latter half to clock 49.67. The race was won by Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos, who edged Olympic silver medallist Rai Benjamin to victory in 47.24.