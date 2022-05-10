Mixed results for Irish boxers in opening days of World Championships

There were mixed results for Ireland's boxers over the last two days at the World Championships in Istanbul.

Both Shannon Sweeney and Lisa O'Rourke had their opening fights, with the latter coming out on top in her fight against Mhabi Brigitte of Congo.

Sweeney lost out to Florencia Lopez in their bout at 48kg today, with the Argentine proving too strong an opponent for the St. Anne's boxer/

O’Rourke had full control in her bout yesterday, winning on scorecards of 30-24, 30-25, 30-25, 30-27 and 30-26.

Amy Broadhurst, Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke are all in action on tomorrow, with the latter duo fighting US opponents.

Away from the ring, Umar Kremlev, President of the International Boxing Association, has accepted Emilia Grueva's resignation, which included a stinging attack on the board in her resignation letter.

Grueva claimed in 2019 that AIBA needed a new leader and the money to save the organization's finances.

Kremlev said: “Since then, IBA elected a new leader, found the money to save IBA’s finances, adopted new statutes to guide us to do serious reform, and finally, was awarded the responsibility of developing an Olympic Qualification System that is based on IBA events.

“IBA is also following a roadmap that could lead to our full reinstatement in May of next year. I believe these are achievements that should be welcomed,” he states.

“The IBA Board of Directors is required to meet at least three times a year. In 2021 alone, we met eight times. And in a year and a half, around 50 decisions were also submitted to the Board of Directors for mail vote. This represents an exceptional level of consultation.

“Of course, improvements can always be made. You will be aware that the IBA office team recently committed to provide more detail and more notice around key decisions that are put to the Board. I am confident they will deliver on this commitment.”