Katie Taylor: 80,000 at Croker would be very, very special

Katie Taylor has doubled down on her ambition to fight at Croke Park in the future, saying it would be a "very, very special occasion".

Having beaten Amanda Serrano on a split decision in an epic bout last weekend at Madison Square Garden, Taylor was speaking to DAZN about the prospect of a rematch against the Puerto Rican.

"A re-match would be brilliant. I'm up for any challenge, I want to fight the best out there," the Bray native said.

"I would absolutely love to fight in Ireland. A big fight in Croke Park with 80,000 people. That would probably be the only thing that could top what happened last week."

"Imagine filling 80,000 seats that would be very, very special. It would be easy to sell as well I think."

DAZN confirmed that it sold a record 1.5 million subscriptions for the Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano fight, with people tuning in from 170 countries across the globe.

It is thought that over 6 million people watched the fight worldwide, making it the most watched female bout in the history of the sport.

And Taylor says it won't go down in history, for numbers alone.

"It is going to be in for Fight of the Year as well. It was just an amazing night for the sport," added Taylor.