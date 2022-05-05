International Rally of the Lakes topsDuggan to-do-list 

Killarney driver Rob Duggan has his sights set on winning the International Rally of the Lakes.

Duggan and fellow local competitors enjoyed their best sequence of results in the history of the famous Rally of the Lakes event when winning all four categories last weekend. Co-driver Noel O’Sullivan became the second Killarney competitor to win the International category; Duggan, co-driven by Ger Conway (Ford Escort) won the National category; Alan Ring (Subaru Legacy) came out best in the Historics and Jason Farrell/John McCarthy (Honda Civic) netted the Junior event.

For Duggan, a former winner of the Billy Coleman Young Driver of the Year award winner, it marked another milestone in the two major events organised by his local Killarney and District Motor Club.

A Junior category winner of “The Lakes” in 2015 he has since had success in the Killarney Historic Rally, winning both overall and modified events. In 2019 and driving a Ford Escort, he took a famous win ahead of the similar car of Craig Breen.

Now, the final piece of this impressive jigsaw - victory in the International Rally of the Lakes - awaits. Although it will mean a switch to the R5 category where finance rather than talent will be his biggest challenge.

“We looked at it before (switching to R5’s) but in the end, it all comes down to money. If you are doing it, you must do it right.” In 2018, Duggan had his only outing in an R5 car and took a Ford Fiesta to fourth place in the Donegal International Rally. “If we are to do the event it will be an all-out attack, racing the regular boys will not be easy, it will be a huge challenge, but if all the pieces are in place, we should give it a go. The Polo (VW Polo GTi R5) seems to be the car right now, but things change, this time last year it was the Fiesta. You would be hoping for the best package.”