Waterford gunning for national glory this weekend

Waterford are the Munster representatives gunning for national glory this weekend as they contest the men’s Irish Hockey Challenge final on Sunday at Belfield, taking on Portrush.

In so doing, they are looking to land a treble having swept to the Division 2 title as well as the Cork Cup, edging out Midleton on both occasions.

It has been part of a regeneration project for the Newtown club for whom a golden generation - culminating in the 2019 Irish Hockey Trophy success - have moved on.

Since then, Ben Johnson switched to Three Rock Rovers and has earned a national call-up; younger brother Isaac is with Pembroke while Ian Balding and Rory Treacy are with Cork C of I, testing their mettle in the EYHL divisions as well as at Under-21 interpro level.

As such, player-coach David Quinn and Stuart Greene are continuing to work the oracle at the club with the likes of Peter Keappock and Malachy Schute the latest to come through the ranks.

They have also profited from some quality exchange students with Czech player Jan Trejbal, Belgian Gatien Lerinckx and Spaniard Sergio Montalvo bringing their different styles to the table.

Their opponents, Portrush, were second in Ulster’s intermediate division but missed out on promotion in midweek with a 2-1 defeat to Newry. Separated by 430 kilometres, the clubs meet halfway on Sunday in UCD.

Elsewhere, Munster’s Under-21 men’s side need a win at Garryduff against Leinster to earn a final place. Currently, Munster sit in third, three points behind second placed Ulster who have completed their series of fixtures.

Any kind of a win would do Munster; for Leinster, they currently top the group and they will contest the final barring a three-goal or more defeat.