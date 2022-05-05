Waterford gunning for national glory this weekend

Waterford are the Munster representatives gunning for national glory this weekend as they contest the men’s Irish Hockey Challenge final on Sunday at Belfield, taking on Portrush
Waterford gunning for national glory this weekend

©INPHO/Donall Farmer

Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 11:46
Stephen Findlater

Waterford are the Munster representatives gunning for national glory this weekend as they contest the men’s Irish Hockey Challenge final on Sunday at Belfield, taking on Portrush.

In so doing, they are looking to land a treble having swept to the Division 2 title as well as the Cork Cup, edging out Midleton on both occasions.

It has been part of a regeneration project for the Newtown club for whom a golden generation - culminating in the 2019 Irish Hockey Trophy success - have moved on.

Since then, Ben Johnson switched to Three Rock Rovers and has earned a national call-up; younger brother Isaac is with Pembroke while Ian Balding and Rory Treacy are with Cork C of I, testing their mettle in the EYHL divisions as well as at Under-21 interpro level.

As such, player-coach David Quinn and Stuart Greene are continuing to work the oracle at the club with the likes of Peter Keappock and Malachy Schute the latest to come through the ranks.

They have also profited from some quality exchange students with Czech player Jan Trejbal, Belgian Gatien Lerinckx and Spaniard Sergio Montalvo bringing their different styles to the table.

Their opponents, Portrush, were second in Ulster’s intermediate division but missed out on promotion in midweek with a 2-1 defeat to Newry. Separated by 430 kilometres, the clubs meet halfway on Sunday in UCD.

Elsewhere, Munster’s Under-21 men’s side need a win at Garryduff against Leinster to earn a final place. Currently, Munster sit in third, three points behind second placed Ulster who have completed their series of fixtures.

Any kind of a win would do Munster; for Leinster, they currently top the group and they will contest the final barring a three-goal or more defeat.

More in this section

Katie Taylor celebrates winning with Eddie Hearn and Brian Peters 30/4/2022 Business of Sport: DAZN helps KO uncertainty for Taylor-Serrano II in Croke Park
Conor Shanahan 2022 DMEC 4/5/2022 Cork's Conor Shanahan aiming to repeat 20-year drifting success at Mondello 
Katie Taylor takes a selfie with Laura Woods in the changing room after the fight 30/4/2022 A record six million people watched Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano  
<p>WALKING TALL: Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol pose at the pre-fight press conference in San Diego.</p>

Easygoing Canelo Álvarez gets serious as he climbs another weight division

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up