Bernard Dunne resigns as high performance director of IABA

Bernard Dunne has resigned from his role as the Irish Athletic Boxing Association’s (IABA) high performance director, it has been confirmed.

Dunne had been on extended leave since the Tokyo Olympics.

It comes as Dunne had lodged a complaint with the IABA CEO Fergal Carruth in November, saying his position had been undermined by an unsigned SWOT Analysis Position Paper, claimed to have been written after a survey on Irish boxing, that he considered critical of his performance was circulated at board level prior to Tokyo.

There was meant to be a hearing into his complaint last week but that was postponed and it’s understood that Dunne then decided it was time to resign.

The news comes on the eve of the Women’s World Championships and just a couple of weeks before the Men’s European Championships.

Olympic champion Kellie Harrington had previously said that Ireland’s elite amateur boxers were missing Bernard Dunne “terribly” as uncertainty over his role dragged on.

The former world champion took up the role in 2017 and oversaw a difficult period in Irish amateur boxing. He is the third high performance director lost to the IABA since Billy Walsh left in 2016.