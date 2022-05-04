Japanese Karate World Champion in Ireland

Hyori Kanazawa is a 4th Dan Black belt and current World Shotokan Karate International Federation (SKIF) Grand Champion. And this week she is doing seminars all around Ireland.

Hyori comes with a prestigious linage, her father, Nobuaki Kanazawa being the World Head of SKIF, one of the largest single style karate federations, and her grandfather, Hirokazu Kanazawa now regarded as one of the historical legends of karate, tracing their roots back to the originator of karate, Master Gichin Funakoshi.