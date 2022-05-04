Martin Coppinger showed impressive form in his bowl of odds win over James O’Donovan in an international fund benefit at Shannonvale on Saturday.

Later the same day Wayne Parkes overwhelmed Tim Young over the same course. Even at this early stage of the 2022 season fault lines are beginning to emerge in the current grading structure.

The previous weekend Patrick Flood performed like a senior in his first intermediate championship outing. This time, Parkes, who is ranked a grade lower, was equally impressive.

It’s fantastic news for bowling that two teenagers can bowl at this level, but possibly not so good that they are not pitting themselves against the top players in the game. By playing the best they will improve and in the process deepen the pool of top bowlers both domestically and in the international arena.

Bowling is not like contact team sports. This is an individual game. Boris Becker, who was in the news this past week, will be remembered as the 17 year-old winner of Wimbledon. In bowling Michael Toal won the first of his ten All-Ireland senior finals as a teenager. Flood and Parkes are to bowling what the 20-year old Tiger Woods was to golf in 1996. They too can generate novelty, excitement and the disruptive energy on which all sports thrive.

Martin Coppinger is not ready yet to pass on that baton though. He took the opening tip by 30m and held off a strong challenge from O’Donovan up to Buttimer’s pillars. O’Donovan missed out Desmond’s in six and Coppinger had a small chance to make it, but he missed too. They were level after seven each to sight.

O’Donovan won the shots from the cross by 40m to take his first lead. Coppinger surged into the lead again with a big ninth past Kingston’s and had almost a bowl after his next bowl. There was a slight blip with his next one, but he then played a brilliant 12th shot to Campbell’s to raise almost a bowl again. He raised the bowl with his next one and held it past the line.

Cian Boyle qualified for the Cork City Junior A final at the expense of Craig Moynihan at Whitechurch. Moynihan won the first two shots to Kelly’s. Boyle took his first lead with a good third shot past the finishing line. He beat a big bowl from Moynihan to the top of the hill and increased his odds to Boula lane where he had a 70m lead. He lost ground to Downey’s and Moynihan edged back in front at the farm.

Boyle regained the lead with a big shot to the devil’s bend, but Moynihan won the next exchange. Boyle beat the wall with a great second last one. Moynihan just missed that and in the process pulled a muscle, which prevented him throwing the last shot.

Ger O’Driscoll easily beat Conor Creedon at Ballinacurra. He held by 50m lead after four to Brinny cross. He beat a brilliant bowl from Creedon past Foley’s. He increased his lead in the next exchange and raised a bowl after eight to the GAA field. He continued to raise odds from there and won by two bowls.

Darragh Dempsey, another one of the rising generation of top bowlers, beat John Young by a bowl at Bauravilla. Young was leading at Robin’s cross and was still in front at the rock. Dempsey fought back to raise a bowl with four to go and held it past the line. Diarmuid Hurley beat David Hegarty over the same road. He had almost a bowl at Dreeney House and had closer to two bowls at the rock, but was pushed to a last shot by Hegarty.

Bryan Wilmot beat Donal O’Riordan by almost a bowl at Derrinasafa on Monday while Gary Daly beat Killian Kingston in the last shot at Whitechurch.