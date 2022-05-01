Sam Bennett ends near one year wait for a win

The 31-year-old - a two-time Tour de France stage winner from 2020 - hadn't enjoyed a victory since a stage success at the Volta Ao Algarve on May 7th, 2021.
Sam Bennett

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 16:18
Brian Canty

Ireland’s Sam Bennett secured his first win in almost a year after a brilliant victory in the Eschborn Frankfurt Classic in Germany today.

Since then Bennett has struggled with injury and a dispute with his former team which he departed at the end of the season.

He put all those issues behind in brilliant fashion this afternoon, profiting from some selfless teamwork by his Bora Hansgrohe teammates who guided him safely around the 185-kilometre course.

The 31-year-old - a two-time Tour de France stage winner from 2020 - positioned himself towards the head of affairs approaching the finish and came around his teammate Danny Van Poppel with 200 metres to go.

Such was Bennett'ss kick for the line, he had time to ease up with Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) and Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche - Wanty - Gobert Materiaux) completing the podium.

