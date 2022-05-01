Fermoy's Noel O'Callaghan wins his 25th All Ireland Men's Singles title

Fermoy's Noel O'Callaghan has won his 25th All Ireland Men's Racquetball Singles title. O'Callaghan faced Mark Murphy(Kilkenny) in the final but shortly after the opening rallies, Murphy went down injured and was unable to continue.

The All-Ireland Singles & Doubles Championships were held in four Cork venues last weekend. Matches were held in Fermoy, Mitchelstown, Araglen, and Kilworth on Saturday April 23 and Sunday April 24.