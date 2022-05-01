How Twitter reacted to Katie Taylor's win

The boxing world was enthralled by the battle waged between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden.
A former world champion salutes a current one
The best ever @KatieTaylor— Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) May 1, 2022
Tony Bellew calls it as he sees it
Wow just wow! Best female fight that I’ve ever seen! @KatieTaylor has just solidified her place amongst the greatest sporting females our planet has ever seen! #AndStill— Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 1, 2022
WBC IBF & WBA Welterweight world champion Errol Spence offers his opinion.
Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano— Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022
Amir Khan considered the sport itself to be the biggest winner
Well done to both fighters @KatieTaylor & @Serranosisters the fight lived up to all expectations. What a fight, toe to toe action! Well done on the win Katie, showed amazing heart #Womensboxing— Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 1, 2022
Oscar de La Hoya knows at thing or two about class in the ring
Congratulations women’s boxing !— Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022
You didn't really expect to see a list like this without Conor McGregor
Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing!— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022
Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden
And finally, Amanda Serrano's promoter summed up his view of the fight in one word.
