How Twitter reacted to Katie Taylor's win

Ireland's Katie Taylor, right, and Amanda Serrano trade punches during the third round of a lightweight championship boxing bout Saturday, April 30, 2022, in New York. Taylor won the bout. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 09:24

The boxing world was enthralled by the battle waged between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden.

A former world champion salutes a current one

Tony Bellew calls it as he sees it

WBC IBF & WBA Welterweight world champion Errol Spence offers his opinion.

Amir Khan considered the sport itself to be the biggest winner

Oscar de La Hoya knows at thing or two about class in the ring

You didn't really expect to see a list like this without Conor McGregor

And finally, Amanda Serrano's promoter summed up his view of the fight in one word.

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1520605206555557888?s=20&t=njmF0C03rkJf8pqIL11ajA

<p>Katie Taylor and family following her undisputed world lightweight championship fight with Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York, USA. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

'And still the undisputed champion of the world... ' Katie Taylor defeats Amanda Serrano in epic battle

