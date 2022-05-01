How Twitter reacted to Katie Taylor's win

The boxing world was enthralled by the battle waged between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano in Madison Square Garden.

A former world champion salutes a current one

The best ever @KatieTaylor — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) May 1, 2022

Tony Bellew calls it as he sees it

Wow just wow! Best female fight that I’ve ever seen! @KatieTaylor has just solidified her place amongst the greatest sporting females our planet has ever seen! #AndStill — Tony Bellew (@TonyBellew) May 1, 2022

WBC IBF & WBA Welterweight world champion Errol Spence offers his opinion.

Fight of the year so far got damn !! #TaylorvsSerrano — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) May 1, 2022

Amir Khan considered the sport itself to be the biggest winner

Well done to both fighters @KatieTaylor & @Serranosisters the fight lived up to all expectations. What a fight, toe to toe action! Well done on the win Katie, showed amazing heart #Womensboxing — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) May 1, 2022

Oscar de La Hoya knows at thing or two about class in the ring

Congratulations women’s boxing ! — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 1, 2022

You didn't really expect to see a list like this without Conor McGregor

Katie Taylor The Greatest! ❤️🇮🇪Absolutely incredible boxing!

Take a bow ladies! What a contest! @KatieTaylor @Serranosisters @TheGarden — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 1, 2022

And finally, Amanda Serrano's promoter summed up his view of the fight in one word.

