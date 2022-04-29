The expert view: Who will be crowned queen of Madison Square Garden?

CARL FRAMPTON – Two-weight world champ

"It's a really tough fight and a tough one to call. If I'm being honest Katie has probably seen better days but having said that I just feel like she has enough about her to be able to beat Serrano. I hope she boxes, I hope she doesn't stand and fight because if she boxes she can make it easier for herself. But this is the one, the big fight for Katie. She's done everything as an amateur and a professional but beating a multi-weight world champion at Madison Square Garden is the one to go out on.

CLARESSA SHIELDS – undisputed middleweight champ

If I have to make a prediction, I’d say Amanda Serrano split decision. Katie is slick, she’s fast but she does have problems with pressure fighters. She can’t perform and use her great skills if you just come and attack her. We’ve seen that in fights with Delfine Persoon and her fight with Jessica McCaskill. Even though she won those fights, they were very lucky and she wasn’t able to look as good as she always looks. It's about who executes their gameplan – it's a great fight.

GEORGE GROVES – former super-middleweight world champ

It's a massive moment for women's boxing and it's a really tough one to call as well. They will both look to be aggressive and impose themselves on the fight but I feel like it's in Taylor's interests to box and move and stay away from a tear-up. If it turns into a firefight then Serrano has every chance of coming out on top. We saw that in the first Persoon fight when Taylor was taken very close. This is a real pick 'em fight – don't rule out the draw.

TASHA JONAS – light middleweight champ and former Taylor opponent

In my view Serrano is just all wrong for Katie. If you look at her amateur career and her professional career, the people she has had problems with were southpaws. Southpaws can be something of a problem for her. And when you consider the Delfine Persoon fight, against someone who is aggressive and puts it on her, Katie can be easy to drag into a fight. Serrano is a come-forward, hard-punching, aggressive southpaw so it will be a very hard fight for Taylor.

TERRI HARPER – former featherweight champ

Katie Taylor on points. I feel like she will use her boxing IQ and boxing skill to pick and poke all night. She has good footwork and fast hands so will be able to outbox Serrano if she sticks to her gameplan. We already know she can rise to the big occasions because she has shown it throughout her career as an amateur and professional. I think she is able to avoid getting sucked into a fight and can box her way to a decision on the cards.

SUGAR HILL STEWARD – Tyson Fury trainer

Honestly I really can't pick a winner. It's such a brilliant fight between two boxers with different styles and different strengths. It might come down to who can keep the coolest head and stick to their gameplan the best. Both of them can punch, both of them can box. It's a great fight but I can't make a prediction – I just want to see someone get knocked out!