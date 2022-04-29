The expert view: Who will be crowned queen of Madison Square Garden?

Boxing experts give their predictions on who will win Saturday night's mega fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano — and why
The expert view: Who will be crowned queen of Madison Square Garden?

The eyes have it: Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano stare down in New York this week. Pic: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Fri, 29 Apr, 2022 - 19:56
Declan Taylor

CARL FRAMPTON – Two-weight world champ 

"It's a really tough fight and a tough one to call. If I'm being honest Katie has probably seen better days but having said that I just feel like she has enough about her to be able to beat Serrano. I hope she boxes, I hope she doesn't stand and fight because if she boxes she can make it easier for herself. But this is the one, the big fight for Katie. She's done everything as an amateur and a professional but beating a multi-weight world champion at Madison Square Garden is the one to go out on.

CLARESSA SHIELDS – undisputed middleweight champ 

If I have to make a prediction, I’d say Amanda Serrano split decision. Katie is slick, she’s fast but she does have problems with pressure fighters. She can’t perform and use her great skills if you just come and attack her. We’ve seen that in fights with Delfine Persoon and her fight with Jessica McCaskill. Even though she won those fights, they were very lucky and she wasn’t able to look as good as she always looks. It's about who executes their gameplan – it's a great fight.

GEORGE GROVES – former super-middleweight world champ 

It's a massive moment for women's boxing and it's a really tough one to call as well. They will both look to be aggressive and impose themselves on the fight but I feel like it's in Taylor's interests to box and move and stay away from a tear-up. If it turns into a firefight then Serrano has every chance of coming out on top. We saw that in the first Persoon fight when Taylor was taken very close. This is a real pick 'em fight – don't rule out the draw.

TASHA JONAS – light middleweight champ and former Taylor opponent 

In my view Serrano is just all wrong for Katie. If you look at her amateur career and her professional career, the people she has had problems with were southpaws. Southpaws can be something of a problem for her. And when you consider the Delfine Persoon fight, against someone who is aggressive and puts it on her, Katie can be easy to drag into a fight. Serrano is a come-forward, hard-punching, aggressive southpaw so it will be a very hard fight for Taylor.

TERRI HARPER – former featherweight champ 

Katie Taylor on points. I feel like she will use her boxing IQ and boxing skill to pick and poke all night. She has good footwork and fast hands so will be able to outbox Serrano if she sticks to her gameplan. We already know she can rise to the big occasions because she has shown it throughout her career as an amateur and professional. I think she is able to avoid getting sucked into a fight and can box her way to a decision on the cards.

SUGAR HILL STEWARD – Tyson Fury trainer 

Honestly I really can't pick a winner. It's such a brilliant fight between two boxers with different styles and different strengths. It might come down to who can keep the coolest head and stick to their gameplan the best. Both of them can punch, both of them can box. It's a great fight but I can't make a prediction – I just want to see someone get knocked out!

More in this section

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano file photo Taylor vs Serrano: what time, how to watch and everything else you should know
Cricket - LV County Championship - Division One - MCC v Durham - MCC Nets Session - Sheikh Zayed Stadium Luke Georgeson's contract terminated by mutual consent
Betfred World Snooker Championship 2022 - Day 13 - The Crucible Judd Trump in box seat against Mark Williams as they battle for place in final
<p>Ronnie O’Sullivan opened up a 10-6 lead in his World Championship semi-final against John Higgins (Zac Goodwin/PA)</p>

Ruthless Ronnie O’Sullivan opens up 10-6 semi-final lead over John Higgins

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up