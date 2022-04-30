In a blooming Garden of her own making, Taylor still plants seeds for future

After years of speculation, months of preparation and a long week of hype and Manhattan madness, Katie Taylor steps into the ring at Madison Square Garden this evening carrying the expectations of a nation as well as a sport constantly looking to reinvent itself.

But you wouldn’t be able to tell based on her body language this week. The 35-year-old Bray woman, who relocated to the Connecticut town of Manchester five years ago, has embraced the pressure of being the first ever female headliner of a Garden card and credits those around her for keeping her steady.

Not to mention her bittersweet Olympics memories which have emboldened her to deal with all sorts of glaring spotlights in the best way possible.

“When you’re in the middle of it you are just focused on your stuff,” she pointed out on Thursday.

“I think it’s probably years later when you retire from the sport and you look back and you think ‘that was amazing’. But I don’t think anything can prepare you for the pressure of going to the London Olympics to be quite honest.

“My whole childhood was based around this Olympic dream and I felt the whole weight of a nation was on my shoulders during that competition. So, this seems like a piece of cake in comparison to the pressure I was feeling during those London Olympics, to be quite honest.”

By her side as she made weight was her trainer Ross Enamait of whom much has been made since he agreed to take her on as she picked up the pieces post-Rio and tiptoed into the professional ranks.

There is a trust factor, as there should be, but also a sense of consistency.

“Camp has gone brilliantly,” she said. “Every camp is pretty much the same. It’s just getting sparring partners in for each camp. I obviously got my Irish brothers and sisters, Amy Broadhurst and Myles Casey, over for a bit of sparring along with a few others in America as well. I’ve gotten brilliant sparring over these last couple of months and the preparation has been brilliant.”

Also in her corner this evening will be her manager Brian Peters who was by her side when she first pitched Eddie Hearn on backing her long bid for nights like this.

"Brian's obviously been managing my career from the get-go and it's very, very important to have a good manager. It's one of the most important parts of being a pro boxer."

She will be looking to leave the ring somewhere after 4am Irish time, still undefeated and still the undisputed lightweight champion of the world. But she has also said over and over again that the legacy she is seeking to leave behind is a significant added bonus of what both she and Serrano have achieved ahead of the first bell.

“I am expecting [to win by] decision on Saturday night,” Taylor said. "I don’t go into any fight expecting to lose. I train to win and I am expecting to come out victorious. If anything didn’t go my way that would be a very, very disappointing night.

“I am prepared for a very tough challenge. She is a great fighter and a great champion and these are the sort of challenges I absolutely love. These are the fights you dream of as a kid – champion versus champion, the best versus the best and headlining in Madison Square Garden.”

That said, Taylor was at pains to point out that even though there is a whole new kind of focus on her and her opponent, she is feeling no obligation to make the bout entertaining for the sake of it.

"The most important thing is to win the fight,” Taylor said.

“Whether people see it as exciting or boring, that's not my problem. If it's a case of winning the fight 'boring', then so be it. I don't think I have a boring style. I do love a tear-up every now and then, that's just in my nature. I think the fight is going to get there at some stage, it's going to get close at some stage, and I think our styles match up very well. It's going to be a very, very exciting fight."

On top of Taylor’s protracted pursuit of a showdown with Serrano, she also has previous in her flawless record with the Puerto Rican’s older sister, Cindy, who she defeated almost four years ago. But the Irish fighter was quick to dismiss any comparisons between the siblings.

“They’re very different fighters aren’t they?” said Taylor. “I obviously took the Cindy fight with Amanda Serrano in line next. It didn’t happen back then. I’d say the Cindy Serrano fight was pretty unimportant in relevance to this fight. I wouldn’t even think about it to be honest. I’m not sure they’re thinking about it, I’m pretty sure they’re not.”

She claimed not to recollect the verbals thrown her way mid-fight by Cindy’s husband, Jordan Maldonado, who will be in Amanda’s corner this evening.

"Oh, I'd forgotten that, actually! Thanks for reminding me!" she laughed.

"I haven't thought about it at all. I don't think I need to prepare for what's coming from my opponent's corner. It's not him I'm fighting, I'm fighting against Amanda.”

Waking up this morning in Manhattan, Taylor can finally focus on the task at hand. Serrano said during the week that - with all due respect to her opponent - she is looking forward to not having to utter the words Katie and Taylor for a week at least. And both of them have allowed themselves keep one eye on all the positive ramifications of this evening’s first-of-its-kind event.

“This is for the next generation of female fighters to inspire the next generations as well,” said Taylor.

“That’s what is all about – inspiring the next generation and for me that’s the best part of this legacy.”