Catholic Institute bid to end dream season with silverware

Catholic Institute are hoping they can turn the tables on Pembroke to end their greatest season of the modern era with a first piece of senior national silverware.

Six days ago, they succumbed to the same foe in the EY Champions Trophy decider, never fully recovering from the concession of two goals in the first 10 minutes.

They were runners-up, too, in the EY Hockey League regular season to Pembroke, taking the season down to the wire with a breathtaking run after Christmas.

For established sides, such defeats could weigh heavy on the mind but there remains an outlook of “anything’s possible” around the camp.

Preseason, top six was the target; at Christmas, they were fourth with Róisín Upton talking about “small steps” as she encouraged her team-mates to “realise just how good they are and how good they can be”.

They duly ran up five successive league wins to start 2022, marking themselves out as major contenders, small steps turning quickly into giant strides with a European ticket already stamped.

“I don’t think the idea we are in Europe has sunk in yet. When we reflect on the season, we will be delighted,” Upton said.

A final of the Champions Trophy and a final of the cup, it is a fantastic achievement for our little club in Limerick.

And the reasons? As so often in team sports, it comes at a confluence of the right players dovetailing at the right time in tandem with good decisions being taken around the squad on the coaching and management front.

So long, Limerick has been an exporter of talent — both Naomi Carroll and Upton went to Cork Harlequins to pursue national laurels, the only Munster club at the time in the top division.

They followed a well-driven path by Eimear Cregan while the likes of Stephanie Hall and Elaine Bromell will watch on from the stands, Insta graduates who lined out for cup final opponents Pembroke in their heyday.

But recent times have seen a rare shift in that balance. Upton’s return was vital in their promotion season while Carroll came back in after a cruciate injury.

Furthermore, Anna Horan came back from University of Connecticut, Jenny Clein from UCC, and Aine Ryan from Trinity.

Hannah Kelly has proven an excellent catch, the indoor international from Kilkenny making the trip from Galway where she currently studies.

Pam Smithwick, meanwhile, has been a real diamond. A measure of her dedication, she is the only mother of three playing in the top tier but the Tipp woman has been a revelation between the posts.

International veteran

A veteran of 39 international caps, her return to her native mid-west after years with Old Alex and UCD has been hugely significant.

No side has done more miles on the road this season and it is likely any coach will ever do more distance in a season than Dave Passmore who has twinned the job with the Irish U21 role for the Junior World Cup campaign, zipping up and down the M7.

With Ger O’Carroll, he has produced a smart gameplan, usually involving a lot of height between defence and the high forwards. It makes for an exciting, fast-paced gameplan, yielding lots of goals — 50 in the league.

It has been enough for every other side this term. Whether it can turn the tide on a full-strength Pembroke, the season’s outstanding club enjoying a breakout year of their own, is another big leap, the biggest one yet.

In the men’s final, reigning champions Garvey are hoping to land a 25th title but they face a Monkstown side who pushed them to the limit last Saturday in the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Saturday: Men Irish Senior Cup Final: Monkstown v Lisnagarvey, Belfield, 3.45pm; Women Irish Senior Cup Final: Pembroke Wanderers v Catholic Institute, Belfield, 1.30pm.