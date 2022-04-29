Luke Georgeson's contract terminated by mutual consent

Irish cricketer Luke Georgeson has had his Cricket Ireland contract terminated by mutual consent.

The 23-year-old had agreed a new central-contract just last month but has had a change of heart due to a desire to represent his native New Zealand.

He will continue to represent Belfast side CSNI this summer but will no longer be in contention for an Irish call-up.

Provincial side Northern Knights will shortly select a replacement member to join their core squad of 12 to replace Georgeson.

Chair of National Men’s Selectors, Andrew White said:

“We are obviously disappointed that Luke will no longer be making himself available for Ireland – he is a talented player and was a firm part of our plans going forward.

"He contacted me last week to discuss his situation, and subsequently met with the High Performance Director and men’s head coach, and while unfortunate, we can understand his decision and agreed to mutually terminate the contract. We wish Luke well with his future career.”

Luke Georgeson said:

“Unfortunately the circumstances have arisen where Cricket Ireland and I have mutually agreed to end my contract. The basis of this decision is that I have come to a clearer understanding that I still harbour ambitions of playing for New Zealand, and I underestimated how much I want to realise this dream until recent days.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank Cricket Ireland for their effort and commitment to me over the past year. I have been overwhelmed by the understanding and support shown by all those who have been a part of this decision. It is not one that has been made easily, and I am truly grateful for the support I have been shown throughout.

“This, however, will not conclude my involvement in Irish cricket. I am passionate about cricket in Ireland and the NCU, and I will endeavour to stay involved and make a difference wherever I can. I appreciate everyone’s understanding about this decision.”