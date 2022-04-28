Harrington 'devastated' as injury rules her out of World Championships

Kellie Harrington’s hopes of following her Olympic gold medal with another world title have been ended by injury.

The Dubliner sustained the unspecified injury during Team Ireland’s training camp in Assisi, Italy which will not be healed in time for the World Championships which get underway in Istanbul on May 6th.

“I’m devastated not to be competing at the Worlds,” she said. “Training was going great, and I know I was the woman to beat in Turkey, but timing is everything and there just isn’t enough time to heal before boxing starts.

“I have to prioritise my long-term health and fitness. Qualifying for Paris is still the goal. I’ll be rooting for all our Team Ireland boxers at the Worlds. It’s a strong, skilful team.”

Harrington, who took gold at the World Championships at lightweight in New Delhi back in 2018, made her return to the ring after last year's Tokyo Games when returning to the top of the podium at the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria two months ago.

“Kellie was preparing so well for these championships,” said head coach Zaur Antia. “It is very disappointing that she can’t compete, but Kellie is right. Her long-term fitness and qualifying for Paris are the most important things.

“She will return home to Dublin to rehab her injury and return to training when she is fit again. We are bringing a talented team of boxers to the Women’s World Championships and I know every Team Ireland boxer has Kellie’s support.”

The Irish contingent will still consist of another Tokyo Olympian in Michaela Walsh as well as Aoife O’Rourke who also won her class at the Strandja event, two reigning European U22 champions and a pair of reigning Golden Belt champions.

Team Ireland Squad: 48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’s BCs, (Mayo); 50kg Caitlin Fryers, (Immaculata BC, Belfast); 52kg Carly McNaul, (Ormeau Road BC, Belfast); 54kg Niamh Fay, (Phoenix of Ballyboughal), Dublin; 57kg Michaela Walsh: (Emerald BC, Belfast); 63kg Amy Broadhurst: (St Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor); 66kg Kaci Rock, (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow); 70kg Lisa O’Rourke, (Olympic BC, Galway); 75kg Aoife O’Rourke: (Olympic BC, Galway).