Harrington 'devastated' as injury rules her out of World Championships

Olympic gold medalist to miss out after picking up injury during Team Ireland training camp in Italy
Harrington 'devastated' as injury rules her out of World Championships

No go: Kellie Harrington will miss out on the Women's World Championships in Istanbul next month. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 28 Apr, 2022 - 15:29
Brendan O'Brien

Kellie Harrington’s hopes of following her Olympic gold medal with another world title have been ended by injury.

The Dubliner sustained the unspecified injury during Team Ireland’s training camp in Assisi, Italy which will not be healed in time for the World Championships which get underway in Istanbul on May 6th.

“I’m devastated not to be competing at the Worlds,” she said. “Training was going great, and I know I was the woman to beat in Turkey, but timing is everything and there just isn’t enough time to heal before boxing starts.

“I have to prioritise my long-term health and fitness. Qualifying for Paris is still the goal. I’ll be rooting for all our Team Ireland boxers at the Worlds. It’s a strong, skilful team.” 

Harrington, who took gold at the World Championships at lightweight in New Delhi back in 2018, made her return to the ring after last year's Tokyo Games when returning to the top of the podium at the Strandja tournament in Bulgaria two months ago.

“Kellie was preparing so well for these championships,” said head coach Zaur Antia. “It is very disappointing that she can’t compete, but Kellie is right. Her long-term fitness and qualifying for Paris are the most important things.

“She will return home to Dublin to rehab her injury and return to training when she is fit again. We are bringing a talented team of boxers to the Women’s World Championships and I know every Team Ireland boxer has Kellie’s support.” 

The Irish contingent will still consist of another Tokyo Olympian in Michaela Walsh as well as Aoife O’Rourke who also won her class at the Strandja event, two reigning European U22 champions and a pair of reigning Golden Belt champions.

Team Ireland Squad: 48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’s BCs, (Mayo); 50kg Caitlin Fryers, (Immaculata BC, Belfast); 52kg Carly McNaul, (Ormeau Road BC, Belfast); 54kg Niamh Fay, (Phoenix of Ballyboughal), Dublin; 57kg Michaela Walsh: (Emerald BC, Belfast); 63kg Amy Broadhurst: (St Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor); 66kg Kaci Rock, (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow); 70kg Lisa O’Rourke, (Olympic BC, Galway); 75kg Aoife O’Rourke: (Olympic BC, Galway).

More in this section

Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano - Public Workout Eddie Hearn: Katie Taylor taught me that women’s boxing has to be a standalone product as a great sport – not as a token of goodwill
Ireland name squad for summer training camp Ireland name squad for summer training camp
Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano Press Conference - The Leadenhall Building Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano one of biggest fights of all time – Eddie Hearn
Racing sport car

First time champion to be crowned at Rally of the Lakes

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up