Eddie Hearn: ‘She’s got that look. She ain’t messing around’

The disparity of the rival media scrums crowding around the two promoters towards the end of Wednesday afternoon’s workout at Madison Square Garden was telling.

Talking out of the red corner - decked out in red, red of face - was Jake Paul, a huge draw for the hordes of boxing media with their elaborate cameras and axes to grind And forlorn, in the blue corner, was Eddie Hearn speaking to a handful of us Irish hacks, looking decidedly unimpressive and a little jetlagged.

Hearn was facing his last microphones of the day just after Katie Taylor stepped down from the showcase ring laid out in the cavernous foyer of the Garden where the boxers’ ceremonial workout session was wrapping up ahead of Saturday’s long-anticipated showdown.

“I mean… I love you guys!” Hearn assured us, laughing. “But look at all of them over there!” Hearn isn’t used to playing second fiddle to his opposite number. But he isn’t normally co-promoting with a character like Paul whose extremely online social media presence and Generation Z hero status sets him apart in the fight game.

Paul has made a lot of how he feels like he needs to use that heft for good, assuring that female fighters headline at the Garden for the first time in 140 years and they each get paid very well for doing so; deep into the seven figures by all accounts.

And Hearn contextualised for our humble little doorstep opportunity why his strong professional relationship with one of the most unpopular online men of the modern era has worked well for the individuals that matter most, Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.

“Someone asked me earlier do you like Jake Paul and I answered I haven't really thought about it,” said Hearn.

“I'm using Jake Paul, he's using me. We're all using each other because we want to make the fight as big as possible and if I can help and if he can help - which we both have…”

At which point he trailed off and pointed across to the far wall where Paul was mobbed by 25 hungry boxing media folk, hanging on his every word.

“It’s quite unusual to come to a show and to see more cameras around another promoter [that's not me],” he said with a wry smile.

“Let's make this as big as it can be. On Saturday night, I will shake his hand and I will say ‘well done for everything - you're about to lose in about 10 minutes’.”

The Matchroom head honcho has also been taken aback by the good vibes surrounding the whole endeavour, citing as many individuals as he could as being part of one coordinated push towards making history for boxing.

Normally, he said, rival promoters are sticking pins in voodoo dolls or doing rain dances in the hopes of destroying an outdoor event. For this, everyone wishes nothing but the best.

“I knew it would be big but I didn't expect this,” he said. “Even the support from MSG - it means a lot to them.

“A lot of organisations and broadcasters feel like they should support women's sport because it's a nice look or a box ticked. It's great to see an event like this stand alone in its own right.

“We're not selling out MSG because people are saying ‘oh we should support women's sports’. We're selling it out because it's an unbelievable fight. That's how you create longevity.”

Serrano, the challenger, was first into the ring to work through her light session. Looking relaxed and happy, the hometown hero drew the slightly more enthused reaction. She was presented with a memento from the Borough President of her home borough Brooklyn and she escaped not long after that.

Taylor quietly entered, conducted one media interview and escaped just as quickly. But as she does, she created her own unique blend of an Irish buzz as local expats gathered by the ring to catch a glimpse.

Laura Lynch-McGovern, a boxing and fitness trainer at Overthrow in Lower Manhattan, told me about how her husband was a soccer clubmate of Taylor growing up in Wicklow. And how the future champion would run rings around him.

Hearn thinks the same will happen on Saturday, forecasting a knockout for Taylor on the biggest night of her career.

“I know it's not a popular opinion,” he added.

“She's got that look in her eye. You get to know Katie over the years and the one thing I know is this week she ain't messing around. She's here to fight, this is her Garden, this is her house.”