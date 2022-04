'What a way to go out' - Tyson Fury says he's done after sensational stoppage to retain title

Tyson Fury enjoyed a happy homecoming as he retained his WBC heavyweight title with a sensational sixth-round stoppage of British rival Dillian Whyte at a packed out Wembley Stadium.

In his first fight on UK soil since August 2018, Fury was treated to a hero's welcome by a 94,000 capacity crowd and largely dictated the tempo before ending proceedings in devastating fashion.

A vicious uppercut caught Whyte flush on the chin before he was disdainfully pushed over on to his back, and while the mandatory challenger beat the count, referee Mark Lyson waved off the fight.

Whyte could have few complaints at a halt being called with just one second remaining before the fight reached the midway point as he was clearly on unsteady legs after the bout's first significant strike.

The 6ft 9in Fury (now 32-0-1, 23KOs) was able to use his considerable height and reach advantage to keep Whyte at bay while the challenger was made to look clumsy and cumbersome in contrast to his foe.

Whyte, cut over his right eye after an accidental clash of heads, was first installed as the WBC's number one contender nearly four years ago but he was unable to impose himself as he found himself tied up whenever he attempted to close the distance.

Afterwards, Fury had kind words for the challenger: "Dillian Whyte is a warrior, and I believe he’ll be a world champion – but tonight, he met a warrior. He’s got the heart of a lion, but he’s messing with the best heavyweight on the planet. I think Lennox Lewis would be proud of that right uppercut!”

And the champions hinted the fight might well be his last: “I promised my lovely wife Paris, after Wilder III, that would be it. But I got offered to fight at Wembley, at home, and I believe I owed my fans this ... now that’s done, I think this could be the final curtain for the Gypsy King. And what a way to go out!”