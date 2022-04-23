Danielle Hill wins sixth title on final day of Irish Open

Danielle Hill won her sixth title of the week on the closing day of the Irish Open Swimming Championships, taking victory in the 50m Backstroke, adding to 50m and 200m Backstroke, 50m and 100m Freestyle and 50m Butterfly titles.

Ireland’s fastest ever female swimmer, already selected for the European Championships and Commonwealth Games this Summer, touched in 28.66 ahead of Swim Belfast’s Lottie Cullen (29.04) and UCD’s Jena Macdougald (29.74).

The Men’s 50m Freestyle Final saw Max McCusker take his fourth National Title of the Championships. McCusker had already won the 50m and 100m Butterfly Finals and the 100m Freestyle Final, breaking the Irish record in the 50m Butterfly and achieving a consideration time for the European Championships in the 100m Freestyle.

In tonight’s 50m Freestyle the Dolphin swimmer touched in 22.59, behind Tom Fannon in 22.32, who received commemorative gold and set a new Championship record. In 7th place, Larne’s Thomas Leggett was under the consideration time for the European Junior Championships in 23.46.

Eoin Corby claimed a fourth National Title in winning the 200m Individual Medley. Corby, who had won gold in all three breaststroke events, showed his versatility claiming the National Title in 2:03.56 ahead of National Centre Limerick team-mate Cadan McCarthy (2:06.59). In third place, Evan Bailey, who has swum multiple consideration times for European Juniors this week, took Bronze in 2:06.72.

National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne followed in Corby’s footsteps winning the Breaststroke triple. Having won the 50m and 100m titles earlier in the week, Coyne dominated from start to finish touching in 2:27.40 and earned a second consideration time for the European Championships in Rome in August.

Victoria Catterson, who had won 100m Freestyle silver on Wednesday, cruised to gold in the 200m Freestyle Final. Catterson clocked 2:01.13 ahead of National Centre Limerick’s Maria Godden (2:05.35) and Banbridge’s Julia Knox (2:06.04).

Sundays Well swimmer Liam Custer closed the competition by winning the Men’s 1500m Freestyle Final in 15:41.17. Custer has made a real impression this week with three national titles (800m, 1500m Freestyle, 400m IM), two Irish Junior Records (800m Freestyle, 400m IM) and several consideration times for the European Junior Championships.