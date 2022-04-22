Relentless Hill hauls in more hardware as Corby claims third title

Danielle Hill adds a fifth national title on the penultimate day of the Irish Open Swimming Championships
Relentless Hill hauls in more hardware as Corby claims third title

Smoother and steady: Limerick's Eoin Corby claimed his third national title in the 200m Breaststroke final.

Fri, 22 Apr, 2022 - 16:54
Alan Jones

Danielle Hill continued to add to her medal haul, picking up her fifth national title on the penultimate day of the Irish Open Swimming Championships in Dublin. 

Hill had already won the 50m and 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly and 200m Backstroke and added 100m Backstroke gold in 1:00.87, just off her Irish Record of 1:00.18. The Larne swimmer has already been selected for both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships this summer and will go for a sixth title Saturday in the 50m Backstroke.

Eoin Corby claimed his third national title and completed the Breaststroke triple as he won the 200m Final. The National Centre Limerick swimmer was home in 2:12.81 ahead of Uiseann Cooke (2:13.54) and Darragh Greene (2:15.81).

Rising distance star Grace Hodgins also claimed her third national title this evening. The 17-year-old, already under consideration for European Juniors, claimed 400m and 1500m Freestyle gold earlier in the week. Tonight, the Trojan swimmer cruised to 800m Freestyle gold in 8:56.44, the only swimmer under the 9-minute-mark.

In the women’s 200m Individual Medley Final, Molly Mayne impressed with a time of 2:16.59 for gold ahead of Ards’ Grace Davison in 2:18.88 while Tokyo Olympian Jack McMillan was the clear winner of the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final. The Bangor swimmer lead from start to finish clocking 1:47.93, with his Tokyo team-mate Finn McGeever second in 1:50.43 and National Centre Dublin’s Robbie Powell third in 1:51.63. 

More in this section

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 - Day 7 - The Crucible Watch: Pigeon stops the World Snooker Championship action
The semi-final line-up is completed in the EY Champions Trophy The semi-final line-up is completed in the EY Champions Trophy
Craig Breen Craig Breen relishing Croatia rally challenge
<p>Lewis Hamilton qualified only 13th at Imola (David Davies/PA)</p>

Lewis Hamilton to start Imola Sprint race 13th as Max Verstappen clinches pole

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up