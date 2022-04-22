Relentless Hill hauls in more hardware as Corby claims third title

Danielle Hill continued to add to her medal haul, picking up her fifth national title on the penultimate day of the Irish Open Swimming Championships in Dublin.
Hill had already won the 50m and 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly and 200m Backstroke and added 100m Backstroke gold in 1:00.87, just off her Irish Record of 1:00.18. The Larne swimmer has already been selected for both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships this summer and will go for a sixth title Saturday in the 50m Backstroke.
Eoin Corby claimed his third national title and completed the Breaststroke triple as he won the 200m Final. The National Centre Limerick swimmer was home in 2:12.81 ahead of Uiseann Cooke (2:13.54) and Darragh Greene (2:15.81).
Rising distance star Grace Hodgins also claimed her third national title this evening. The 17-year-old, already under consideration for European Juniors, claimed 400m and 1500m Freestyle gold earlier in the week. Tonight, the Trojan swimmer cruised to 800m Freestyle gold in 8:56.44, the only swimmer under the 9-minute-mark.
In the women’s 200m Individual Medley Final, Molly Mayne impressed with a time of 2:16.59 for gold ahead of Ards’ Grace Davison in 2:18.88 while Tokyo Olympian Jack McMillan was the clear winner of the Men’s 200m Freestyle Final. The Bangor swimmer lead from start to finish clocking 1:47.93, with his Tokyo team-mate Finn McGeever second in 1:50.43 and National Centre Dublin’s Robbie Powell third in 1:51.63.