Relentless Hill hauls in more hardware as Corby claims third title

Danielle Hill continued to add to her medal haul, picking up her fifth national title on the penultimate day of the Irish Open Swimming Championships in Dublin.

Hill had already won the 50m and 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly and 200m Backstroke and added 100m Backstroke gold in 1:00.87, just off her Irish Record of 1:00.18. The Larne swimmer has already been selected for both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships this summer and will go for a sixth title Saturday in the 50m Backstroke.