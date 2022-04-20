McCusker motors to new national record as he claims two titles at Irish Open

Day two of Swim Ireland’s Irish Open Championships saw another two new Irish records set with six new names added to the consideration list for international teams this summer.

Max McCusker was the undoubted star of the day as he won two national titles, set a new Irish record, and achieved a consideration time for the European Championships in Rome in August.

The Dolphin swimmer won the 100m Freestyle in 49.67 having qualified as the fastest swimmer from the heats in 49.42, a time good enough for Europeans consideration. Later in the evening, the 23-year-old won the 50m Butterfly in a new Irish record of 23.44. McCusker returns to the pool Thursday for the 100m Butterfly.

Also, in the Men’s 100m Freestyle New Ross’ Evan Bailey (51.38) achieved the consideration time for European Juniors while Splashworld’s Conor Fitzgerald (51.83) was under the time needed for the European Youth Olympic Festival.

Sunday’s Well’s Liam Custer set his first Irish Junior Record while winning his first national title in the Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final.

National Centre Dublin’s Niamh Coyne debuted at this Irish Open with a win in the 100m Breaststroke and a consideration time for the European Championships in 1:07.83. Second place Molly Mayne of Templeogue clocked 1:10.29 and a consideration time for European Juniors while Ellie McCartney also added her name to the European Juniors list in 1:11.59.

Danielle Hill doubled up on national titles, adding 200m Backstroke gold to the 50m Freestyle gold she won on Tuesday. Hill battled with National Centre Limerick’s Maria Godden over the four lengths, eventually coming out on top in 2:14.35, Godden claimed silver in 2:15.45. In the Men’s 200m Backstroke Final Nathan Wiffen dominated from start to finish, taking the National Title in 2:05.11.

Grace Hodgins closed out the day winning the 1500m Freestyle in 17:09.89, it was a second gold for the Trojan swimmer who won the 400m Freestyle yesterday. The 17-year-old also met a second consideration time for the European Junior Championships.