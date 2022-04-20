Russian and Belarusian players to be banned from Wimbledon – reports

Wimbledon runs from June 27 to July 10 (Steven Paston/PA)

Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 11:59
PA Sport Staff

Russian and Belarusian players will not be allowed to compete at this year’s Wimbledon, according to reports.

Tournament organisers are set to impose the ban due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Players from the two countries have so far been permitted to continue taking part on the tennis tour but under a neutral flag and with no anthem played.

Men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev looks set to be banned from Wimbledon (Jed Leicester/PA)

Men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev of Russia and women’s world number four Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will be among those affected by the decision.

Wimbledon is scheduled to run from Monday, June 27 to Sunday, July 10.

According to reports, the All England Club will confirm the ban later on Wednesday.

Wimbledon officials have been in ongoing talks with the UK Government regarding the situation, in addition to a number of other bodies, including the Lawn Tennis Association.

Aryna Sabalenka reached the last four of Wimbledon in 2021 (John Walton/PA)

UK sports minister Nigel Huddleston previously called for all Russian and Belarusian athletes to prove they are “genuinely neutral” and give assurances they do not support or receive money from Vladimir Putin or the Russian regime.

US Open champion Medvedev reached the fourth round of Wimbledon last year, while Sabalenka was a beaten semi-finalist.

Russian world number 15 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Belarus’ Victoria Azarenka – a two-time Australian Open champion – will also miss out, along with men’s world number eight Andrey Rublev.

Players from the two countries will still be permitted to enter the French Open, which begins next month.

