Paul O'Donovan focused on studies but competitive juices still flowing

Surging finishes have become something of a trademark for Paul O’Donovan so it’s probably no surprise that the Olympic champion is none too perturbed about the slow start to his 2022 season.

Now in the second last year of his medical degree in UCC, O’Donovan had his head stuck in the books earlier this month while the rest of those angling for a place in Ireland’s men’s lightweight double sculls boat were dipping their first oars of the year in Italian waters.

Piediluco in Umbria was the venue as his brother Gary O’Donovan and the McCarthy siblings - Fintan who partnered him to gold in Tokyo, and Jake - represented Ireland in various events as part of a 13-strong squad.

As for Paul, he won’t hear a starter’s gun for a while yet.

Exams will take him up to mid-May and there’s a month’s work placement to schedule before he can begin to think about taking in some of the World Cup events that fill the calendar before the Europeans and Worlds come on stream in August and September.

Another man would furrow his brow about all this. Not him.

“I wouldn’t think about it at all. I’ll get some racing in eventually at some stage. Obviously I’d love to be out there but I made the choice that I wanted to do some studying as well and if you enjoy the two things you’ll never be too disappointed about missing out. You have to plan for the future a little bit as well. You can’t row forever, unfortunately.”

National selection trials next month will likely keep the entire Irish contingent away from the World Cup regatta in Belgrade but his countrymen aren’t the only ones looking to put it up to Skibbereen’s finest.

O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy were named as World Rowing’s top men's crew for the year 2021 after navigating the entire 12 months having won every race entered. That’s a run that included the Olympics, a European Championships and the Henley Regatta.

Spend that long in front and you earn a target on your back.

“I wouldn’t feel it at all anyway. There’s no point worrying about that. We’re just trying to go out there and do the best we can do. We’re trying to hit targets on our own backs anyway. Having a target on your back should make no difference. You’re just trying to be the best you can be.

“Maybe in football or rugby, if you have a good guy who is scoring a lot of tries you can put a target on him and have more men marking him so he can’t do as much damage. But in rowing we’re all in our own individual lanes. It’s not like anyone else can have any influence on what we’re doing. It’s not something we’d be too concerned about.”

O’Donovan has found the fine line between the single-minded zealousness required to excel at the elite end of a global sport and the wider perspective to realise that there is much more out there beyond any ripples they create on the water.

His reading habits have included Tolstoy and Dostoevsky and then there is his participation in the Quercus scholarship programme in UCC which this year has him sharing accommodation with a pair of Active Citizen Scholars.

One is Glenn Curtin, a final year medicine student who has created the brilliantly-named Vampire Cup which is a competition among third-level students to discover who can donate the most blood. Another is Fidaa Marouf, a Syrian who is heavily involved in refugee rights.

Past housemates have included the Paralympian Mary Fitzgerald, Munster rugby’s Scott Buckley and Tipperary hurler Paddy Caddell and his exposure to other sports intensified during the off-season when he ran competitively in cross country for Leevale AC.

“It is very enjoyable,” he admitted. “I’m terrible at it. I’m shocking, but it is good. You think about movement in a bit of a different way and you can look at the guys in the Leevale club and see how they approach training and stuff. It’s good to get different aspects now and then.

“The Leevale guys have been very good to me. I have been using the clubhouse for a year and a half now, especially over the Covid. When I was doing placements and stuff they were still open as a high performance centre and they have a rowing machine and some other stuff in there as well.”

Plenty of time yet for the rowing.