Arthur McDonagh proves too strong for Colm Rafferty in final

Arthur McDonagh continues to consolidate his place at the very top of the bowling tree after impressively winning the Joe McVeigh Cup at Ból-Fada on the Markethill Road at Tassagh.

On Sunday he comprehensively beat Colm Rafferty in the final, having beaten David Murphy in Saturday’s semi-final. With the European championships just weeks away, he would be an impressive wild card to spring onto the Irish team. There was a strong Fermoy theme to the weekend. Cousins Gary Daly and Patrick Flood scored good wins too, adding to McDonagh’s two, to bring the North Cork town an impressive tally of four wins.

McDonagh led the final from the off. He made a mistake with his third, which kept Rafferty in touch. They both missed Twynam’s corner in four and McDonagh had 40m odds after his next. He then played two huge bowls to the creamery lane which propelled him well over a bowl clear. He raised almost a second bowl after eight up the hill. He made a mistake with his ninth and there was an even bowl between them after both bowls lodged in surface water at McCann’s. McDonagh then got another exceptional bowl down the left which brushed to the hollow to put him two bowls clear. He increased his lead in the next shot towards McKee’s wall and Rafferty conceded.

A strong finish helped him beat David Murphy in the last shot. He opened impressively, scorching past the piggery in four to open a 100m lead. Murphy won the lead with a brilliant fifth shot to the top of the rise. He held the lead in the following shots, but McDonagh kept in close contention. McDonagh had the final say winning from hind bowl in the last shot. Colm Rafferty beat his first-cousin, Thomas Mackle, by almost a bowl in an All-Armagh semi-final. Rafferty won the lead past the creamery and led to the line. Mackle missed a chance to close the gap with five to go.

Gary Daly teamed up with Gavin Twohig to secure the first Fermoy win of the weekend at the expense of cousins Paul and Bryan O’Reilly on the viaduct road on Friday. The Armagh pair won the early exchanges. A brilliant seventh from Twohig gave Cork its first lead. They extended thier lead to well over a bowl. The odds tightened when Twohig’s bowl caught the right, with three to go.

Patrick Flood beat Eugene McVeigh by a bowl on the Markethill Road on Saturday. McVeigh won the first shot well, but Flood cut the odds to 30m when his second rubbed the bridge. He led with his fourth, but wasn’t able to raise significant odds in the next sequence of throws. He gradually pushed almost a bowl clear at the piggery and took his lead to over a bowl to the line.

Caoimhe Rafferty gave Ulster the first win of the weekend when she beat Ellen Sexton in the last shot on Friday. Sexton led early, but Rafferty nosed in front towards Lappin’s lane. Sexton edged back in front at the well. Rafferty won the next and held on to the line. Aunt and niece, Dervla Toal-Mallon and Siobhán Mackle ensured a one hundred per cent success for Ulster women, when they beat Claire O’Sullivan and Hannah Sexton by a bowl. They bowled brilliantly to open a gap of almost two bowls. Sexton cut the odds to a single bowl with a massive shot towards the line.

There was mixed luck for North Cork team-mates John O’Rourke and David Hubbard. O’Rourke continued his dominance over Mark Toal, who he beat in last year’s All-Ireland Intermediate final. Darragh Gribben beat David Hubbard by almost a bowl. He led early, but Hubbard fought back and kept the contest alive, till a late burst by Gribben pushed him clear.

Arthur McDonagh won’t have much time to bask in the glory of his Ból-Fada win. He opens the defence of his Munster and All-Ireland senior titles against Killian Kingston on Saturday morning at Whitechurch. Patrick Flood will contest his first Munster intermediate championship the following day at Ballincurrig. He faces former senior champion Edmond Sexton in what will be a real test of character.