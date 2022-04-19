MTK Global chief Bob Yalen steps down, citing 'intense' pressure of last few weeks

BOB Yalen, the CEO of MTK Global, the fight company co-founded by Daniel Kinahan, has stepped down for "personal reasons", the organisation confirmed Tuesday.

"We regret to announce that Bob Yalen has today stepped down as CEO of MTK Global for personal reasons," MTK Global confirmed. "We would like to thank him for all of his efforts on behalf of the business and his leadership of our team."

The announcement comes a week after Daniel Kinahan was named by the US government as continuing to play an integral role in the Kinahan organised crime group. The US US Department of Treasury issued sanctions on Kinahan and six other individuals named as key figures of the crime organisation with a reward of up to $5m for information leading to the financial disruption of the crime group.

MTK Global has insisted Daniel Kinahan has played no part in the organisation since 2017.

"I am incredibly proud of the success of MTK Global and I feel privileged to have served as President and CEO since 2018," Yalen said in the company statement. “However, the pressure of the last few weeks has been particularly intense. I need to consider the impact on myself and my family. So after four years leading MTK, I think it's time for me to step aside to take on new challenges."

Yalen joined the managerial conglomerate in 2018 and came after he made his mark in boxing as a television executive with ABC Sports and ESPN, while also producing boxing coverage for NBC Sports during the 1996 and 2000 Olympics.

He is a six-time Sports Emmy winner and long-regarded as a leading boxing historian. His body of work was well represented by Hall-of-Fame electors during the 2021 voting season, with Yalen to gain enshrinement in June.

MTK announced Yalen as its new CEO in June 2020.