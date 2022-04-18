Lindsay Watson toughs it out to win Rás

Lindsay Watson has joined an illustrious list of riders to have won the Kerry Group Rás Mumhan after he sealed a brilliant 'gun to tape' victory in Knocknagoshel, Co. Kerry yesterday.

The 32-year-old from Banbridge won the opening stage on Friday night when he jumped clear of a dangerous breakaway with Darragh McCarter (Spellman Dublin Port Cycling Team) and took stage honors by two seconds.

And despite over 300 kilometres and almost 3,000 metres of climbing since that opener, he has withstood some ferocious challenges, hard racing, and foul weather to be crowned a very deserving winner.

Coming into Monday's final stage — a fast and technical circuit race, he still only had his nose in front of McCarter, who tried gallantly to unseat Watson of the yellow jersey.

In third and lurking with intent was Monte Guerini of Foran Construction CC who ´only´ needed eight seconds to take both by surprise.

There were 10 laps of a nine-kilometre course to navigate, and with two seconds separating the top two and a five second time bonus for the stage winner it was anything but decided.

Complicating matters were 10 other riders within 23 seconds of the overnight leader, who all had eyes on one last smash and grab.

But Watson was equal to everything, helped in no small part by the superb efforts of his team; Mark Dowling, Darnell Moore, Diarmuid O´Brien, Vladislav Evseev, Tim O'Regan, James O'Sullivan, David Culloty and stage winner Odhran Doogan.

The latter put the icing on the cake for the team when he stormed to a brilliant bunch sprint victory, ensuring McCarter would not steal the title at the death.

Conor Halvey (Newcastlewest CC) was leader on the road at one point as he managed to escape in a breakaway of four riders, but they were never given much rope by a peloton averaging around 45 kph behind.

Doogan is just out of the junior ranks and showed he has the potential to go a long way with a mightily impressive turn of speed to edge out another star in the making, Junior Development rider Niall McLoughlin who won Sunday's stage.

Leading U23 rider Dean Harvey (Spellman Dublin Port Cycling Team) rounded out the stage podium for third yesterday, and he´s another who can look back on an excellent weekend's work.