Derry duo Henry and Devine hit the front in Circuit of Ireland

Nervy moments over jumps but Henry's Ford Fiesta leads the way with Monaghan's Josh Moffet in third
Hang time: Desi Henry and Paddy Robinson in their Ford Fiesta Rally2 on SS3 Orra Lodge in the Circuit of Ireland Rally Round 3 2022 Irish Tarmac Rally Championship in Cushendun Co Antrim. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Fri, 15 Apr, 2022 - 17:07
Martin Walsh

It wasn’t until the penultimate stage of the opening leg of the Wastewater Solutions Circuit of Ireland Rally that margins increased between the leading contenders to any degree of significance. But overnight, Derry’s Desi Henry (Ford Fiesta R5) leads the VW Polo GTi R5 of his fellow Derryman Callum Devine by 11.8 seconds with Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) a further 5.6 seconds behind in third.

Henry was quickest on the opening stage that finished near Cushenden on the Antrim coast and even though he had a nervy moment over one of the many jumps, his time was 3.7 seconds quicker than fellow Derry ace Callum Devine, who was debuting a VW Polo GTi R5. 

Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) was two tenths of a second in arrears and he too had a scare over a jump early in the stage that, unlike Henry, shook his confidence. Alastair Fisher (VW Polo GTi R5) also had a moment not long after the stage start, also denting his confidence. 

Devine was best on the second stage to cut the deficit to two tenths of a second with Moffett still very much in touch. Fisher reckoned he lacked feeling on the second stage but he remained fourth followed by Meirion Evans (VW Polo GTi R5) , who couldn’t get a rhythm on the 9.33 mile stage. Jonny Greer (Citroen C3) in sixth had brake issues on S.S. 1 and stalled at the start line of S.S. 2 losing around thirty seconds.

On the repeat run over both stages, Devine, acclimatising quickly to his new car, punched in a great time on S.S. 3 to move into a 7.2 second lead but then lost time through S.S. 4 as the tyres went off. 

Henry also struggled with tyres; Moffett was best on S.S. 4 At the Ballymena service, Devine was 4.9 seconds ahead of Henry with Moffett a second further back. 

The top three had edged ahead of the chasing pack with fourth-placed Fisher 20.4 seconds off third spot, more confident on the fourth stage. Evans followed but his tyres lost their efficacy on S.S. 3. On the day’s penultimate stage Henry set a blistering pace to reclaim the lead while Devine lost time with a front right wheel puncture. 

Moffett was quickest on the final stage to retain third as Henry takes an 11.8 second advantage into Saturday's final five stages.

