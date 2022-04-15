Lindsay Watson wins first stage of Rás Mumhan

Lindsay Watson of the All Human - Velo Revolution Racing Team has thrown down the gauntlet to all challengers at the Kerry Group Ras Mumhan after a brilliant victory in last night’s opening stage into Tralee.

The 32-year old from Banbridge, Co. Down was first across the finish line after he edged out his erstwhile breakaway companion Darragh McCarter (Spellman Dublin Port Cycling Team) at the end of a cracking 86-kilometre contest.

Those two had been part of a larger break that broke free of the main bunch before the first categorised climb of Gleann na nGealt after 22 kilometres, which Luke Smith of Moynalty CC crested in first place.

In that main escape were eventual winner Watson as well as Conor Kissane (Killarney CC), Conor Halvey (Newcastlewest CC), Vladimir Esveev, Darnell Moore (All Human - Velo Revolution Racing Team), Feighlim Dignan (Blarney CC), Mark Shannon, Danny MacDonald (both Burren CC) Monte Guerini (Team Foran Construction CC), Thomas Springbett (Foran CC), Mike Hooiveld (Moynalty CC), Andy Maguire (Pinergy Orwell Wheelers), Darragh McCarter, Jamie Meehan (both Spellman Dublin Port Cycling Team), Ben Fish, 2018 winner Conor Hennebry, Adam Stenson (Team Dan Morrissey/Pactimo), Rhys Kenny (UCD CC), Cillian Murphy (Galway Bay CC) and Quillan Donnelly (Cycling Ireland Junior Team).

They all worked very well together for much of the afternoon but sensing victory and keen to put as much time as possible into the bunch behind, Watson struck out and took McCarter with him with about 15 kilometres of the stage to go.

They held on for victory by 4 seconds from Monte Guerini in third, with the rest of the break coming in eight seconds later followed by a smattering of others and the peloton a whopping four minutes down.

Watson will wear yellow today, McCarter the green points’ jersey, Smith leads the King of the Mountains classification, while Dean Harvey and Quillan Donnelly lead the U23 and Junior classification, respectively.

Today´s second stage (which starts in Fossa at 11am) should be another breathless affair with several of the pre-race contenders - including previous winner Mark Dowling - missing yesterday´s key split and losing considerable time.

If they are to rescue their hopes, they will need to go on the offensive from the drop of the flag today.

The forecast is for south-easterly winds which should cause havoc in the bunch as they head from Killorglin all the way down towards Waterville over the Ballaghisheen Pass and onto Sneem for the finish around 2pm.