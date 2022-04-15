Kerry Group Rás Mumhan gets underway today

With just two former winners on the start-list, shorter stages than previous years and a record number of junior riders, this year's Kerry Group Rás Mumhan promises to be one of the most open and exciting in recent memory.

Conor Hennebry (Team Dan Morrissey/Pactimo) was victorious in 2018 while Mark Dowling (All Human - Velo Revolution Racing Team) won the 2014 edition and they come into the race as part of two very strong teams.

The latter in particular always goes well over Easter and along with teammates Darnell Moore, Lindsay Watson and Vladislav Evseev they have the firepower to contest stage and overall honours.

Hennebry is not at the same level now as he was a few years ago, but can´t be written off to win a second Rás Mumhan, not least because he has experienced riders Stephen Gillman and Adam Stenson alongside him.

There´s an Irish Junior team featuring promising young riders Liam O´Brien and Patrick O´Loughlin, though little can be expected from them at such an early stage of their respective careers.

Cathal Moynihan (Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club), Paul Kennedy (A1 Cycling Club) and Dutchman Robbert Jan-Mol (Moynalty CC) are all previous stage winners and should push again, while Luke Smith (Moynalty CC) is another dark horse.

The action gets underway this afternoon in Tralee with a 90-kilometre stage featuring just two categorised climbs that are well-known to anyone who is familiar with the traditional season-opening Lacey Cup.

Historically, it has been a difficult race to control for any team, and that´s likely to be the case again this time around.

Tomorrow’s and Sunday´s stages are both over 110 kilometres, and will definitely split the race to pieces.

Riders will need to be vigilant both days and especially tomorrow as the race heads over the exposed Ballaghisheen Pass and follows the main road from Waterville to Sneem.

Sunday has two categorised climbs over 111 kilometres as the race starts and finishes in Knocknagree, while Monday´s final stage is just 90-kilometres long, but packed full of rolling terrain over 10 laps of a 9-kilometre circuit.

In total the race is just over 400 kilometres with 4,000 metres of climbing. The weather, as always, will play a role in shaping the overall outcome and with some rain and wind expected, the winner will likely be someone with experience who knows how to handle such conditions.